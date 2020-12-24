Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 16 NFL Picks

16 of 16

DraftKings Line: Buffalo -7



One more unanimous consensus for the road comes in the Monday nighter, where all of our correspondents figure the red-hot Buffalo Bills can cover a seven-point spread against a New England Patriots team that has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

"The Bills already clinched the AFC East and don't have much to prove to the Patriots, who won't be in the postseason for the first time since the 2008 campaign," Sobleski said. "But this game is about pride and Buffalo being a much better team. New England swept Buffalo in each of the last three seasons. It's time for the Bills to return the favor."

We don't know what to expect from the Pats in this situation because we haven't seen it in so long, but they're so calculating that they might just lie down, assess deep roster talent and accept a better draft position in April.

Even if that doesn't happen, seven points isn't too daunting. Buffalo has won four consecutive games by double-digit margins, and New England has scored only 15 points over the last two weeks combined.

Predictions

Davenport: Buffalo

Gagnon: Buffalo

Kahler: Buffalo

Sobleski: Buffalo

Consensus: Buffalo -7



Score Prediction: Bills 27, Patriots 17

