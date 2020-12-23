    Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb Autographed Baseball, Bat Up for Sale on Costco Website

    Babe Ruth is seen in an undated photo. (AP Photo)
    The next time you are browsing Costco's website for some essentials like groceries, toilet paper or kitchen appliances, maybe pick yourself up a baseball autographed by Babe Ruth. 

    Wait...what?

    That's right, Costo's website is currently selling a baseball signed by the New York Yankees legend for the super affordable price of $63,999.99, per Brandon Kochkodin of Bloomberg.com. And if that isn't expensive enough for your tastes, you could always spring for the Ty Cobb autographed bat that's going for $159,999.99.

    Interested buyers will have to act fast as both items are only available through Jan. 15.

    Per Kochkodin, the Ruth-autographed ball is the second the company has offered this year, however, the previous ball had a lower rating and was available for just $30,000.

    After that, make sure you check in with your local Piggly Wiggly to see if they have any diamond necklaces. Or swing by your neighborhood pharmacy to buy a new sports car. Who knows what other treasures you might find in the most random of places?

