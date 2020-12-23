    NFL Executives Pick Patrick Mahomes over Aaron Rodgers for MVP in Awards Survey

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown by running back Le'Veon Bell in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    With two weeks remaining in the 2020 season, NFL executives believe Patrick Mahomes is the clear front-runner for the league's MVP award. 

    A poll of 22 high-ranking executives resulted in 13 votes for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback while Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers received just six votes, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

    "He is the hardest player to stop in the league," one exec said of Mahomes. "Rodgers is right there. But this guy [Mahomes]—he makes the unique look routine. He's unbelievable."

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received two votes while Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry got one vote.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

