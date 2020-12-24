Fantasy Football Week 16: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

Now it's time to load up the sleigh, hitch up the reindeer and bang out some more Bleacher Report App questions in rapid-fire style.

Have more Week 16 lineup questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend at least a few hours there every Friday or Saturday to assist readers in setting their lineups.

It's how I channel my inner Santa.

yankeesfan1213 is looking for some running back help. "Pick 2, PPR. Jonathan Taylor, David Johnson, D'Andre Swift or Myles Gaskin?"

Gaskin is back at practice, but there's no telling how many touches he will see this week. D'Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions has played better as of late, but he faces Tampa's league-leading run defense in Week 16. David Johnson (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100) of the Houston Texans gets a much weaker Bengals defense on Sunday, while Jonathan Taylor (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300) of the Indianapolis Colts has earned every-week start status at this point after blowing up over the last month.

It's the wide receiver spot for matthew_allan. "Rashard Higgins or CeeDee Lamb? Standard league."

Were this PPR, it might be a closer call. But without that point per catch, the wide receiver with the better touchdown upside has the edge. That's CeeDee Lamb (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300) of the Dallas Cowboys, who faces a Philadelphia Eagles secondary that has struggled at times this season.

Back to running backs with maxpenach1011. "Pollard, DJ, (Le'Veon Bell) or Wilson? Pick one."

Tony Pollard of the Cowboys, David Johnson of the Texans and Jeff Wilson Jr. of the San Francisco 49ers all have at least a measure of fantasy upside in Week 16. But with Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the shelf, Le'Veon Bell (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800) of the Kansas City Chiefs will get a full workload against an Atlanta Falcons team that is hardly a defensive powerhouse.

m­_coil has a quarterback controversy. "For the league championship. (Russell) Wilson or (Justin) Herbert?"

In his first meeting with the Los Angeles Rams this year, Russell Wilson (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300) of the Seattle Seahawks finished with only 248 passing yards, no touchdown passes and two interceptions. But Justin Herbert's numbers have slipped as of late, and Wilson is a weekly threat to post the kind of line that can win you a title.

nyk has a flex question. "(Leonard) Fournette, Mike Davis (if CMC out) or Brandin Cooks?"

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is an easy pass because of a lack of touches. Mike Davis of the Panthers has posted pedestrian yardage numbers the last several weeks and gets a tough fantasy matchup for running backs with Washington. That leaves Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500) against Detroit's non-existent run defense.

It's running backs again with boaz_greenfield. "JK Dobbins or Myles Gaskin?"

Myles Gaskin of the Dolphins gets a choice matchup with the Raiders, but there's no telling how his workload will shake out in his first game back. Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) has double-digit touches and a touchdown in four straight games ahead of a top-10 fantasy matchup this week against the New York Giants.

Finally, aig14 has a defense question. "Bills or Bears defense?"

Buffalo's Week 16 opponent (the New England Patriots) has allowed slightly more fantasy points to defenses this year than the Jaguars squad that hosts the Bears. But Chicago is the better defensive team, and Jacksonville looked atrocious last week against the Ravens. The Chicago Bears (DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600) may well be the No. 1 defensive play overall in Week 16.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, EVERYONE!

DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points per game against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

