Yu Darvish Trade Rumors: Padres Possible Suitor for Cubs Star Pitcher

The San Diego Padres are reportedly a "possible suitor" if the Chicago Cubs decide to trade starting pitcher Yu Darvish before the 2021 season.

Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported the news Wednesday:

Although Darvish's name has been floated in trade talks, the chances of him actually being moved by Chicago are "very low," a source told the MLB Network's Jon Heyman on Monday.

Darvish is coming off a terrific 2020 campaign. He posted a 2.01 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 93 strikeouts in 76 innings across 12 starts during the coronavirus-shortened season.

The strong numbers represented something closer to what the Cubs expected when they signed him to a six-year, $126 million contract in February 2018. He posted a modest 4.16 ERA in 39 appearances across his first two years in Chicago, including a 2018 season hampered by injuries.

"I feel weird," Darvish told Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago in August. "Most people when you get old, you lose [velocity] and a lot of stuff, but I feel really good, more than when I was 25, 26. So I feel weird."

The 34-year-old Japan native is under contract through 2023, and the Cubs are once again a strong bet to make the playoffs, so it's hard to imagine there's any urgency to trade a starter with ace-level stuff.

That said, the Padres do make a lot of sense should Chicago's front office begin to rework the roster following the departure of former president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.

San Diego emerged as a championship contender last season thanks to an offense led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Wil Myers. Dinelson Lamet and Zach Davies were formidable leading the starting staff, and Chris Paddack should bounce back from his 4.73 ERA, but the rotation could still use a boost.

Acquiring Darvish without giving up any of the prospects who've already graduated to key roles on the major league roster may be the type of move that could help the Padres overcome the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the race for the National League pennant.

Even without that type of blockbuster, San Diego is still right there with L.A. and the Atlanta Braves as the top teams in the NL heading into 2021.