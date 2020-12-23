NFL Playoffs 2020-21: Bracket Predictions, Odds for AFC and NFC Before Week 16

1 of 2

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Kansas City (13-1)

2. Buffalo (11-3)

3. Pittsburgh (11-3)

4. Tennessee (10-4)

Kansas City will clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The reigning Super Bowl champion sits as the favorite to win the AFC at -143 (bet $143 to win $100), and it is the current Super Bowl favorite at +170.

Buffalo already has the AFC East locked up, and if it wins out, it will be the No. 2 seed through its head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh.

Despite their recent struggles, the Steelers need a win or a Cleveland loss in Week 16 to secure the AFC North. They are still -335 to take the divisional crown.

The Tennessee Titans (-134 to win the division) and Colts (+110) are involved in the tightest divisional battle.

The AFC South title could come down to Week 17 since the Titans visit the Green Bay Packers and the Colts take on Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Wild-Card Race

5. Cleveland (10-4)

6. Indianapolis (10-4)

7. Miami (9-5)

8. Baltimore (9-5)

9. Las Vegas (7-7)

ESPN's Adam Schefter passed along the scenarios in which Cleveland and Indianapolis can secure playoff spots in Week 16.

Since they are the two wild-card contenders that can secure safe passage to the postseason right now, the Browns (-1430) and Colts (-1250) have high odds to qualify for the playoffs.

The Miami Dolphins sit in an intriguing position at No. 7, and they carry great value for their spot at +205 to make the playoffs.

Brian Flores' team can eliminate the Las Vegas Raiders with a win at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. If they win that game, the Dolphins would just need to beat the Bills in Week 17 to land a wild-card berth.

Miami may root for Indianapolis to beat Pittsburgh on Sunday so that Buffalo's No. 2 seed is locked up and it would not have anything to play for in Week 17.

John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens have the easiest remaining schedule against the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, but they need a few results to go in their favor to jump into the wild-card mix.

Prediction

1. Kansas City

2. Buffalo

3. Pittsburgh

4. Tennessee

5. Cleveland

6. Indianapolis

7. Miami