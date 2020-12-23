NFL Playoffs 2020-21: Bracket Predictions, Odds for AFC and NFC Before Week 16

NFL Playoffs 2020-21: Bracket Predictions, Odds for AFC and NFC Before Week 16December 23, 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers' three-game losing skid has changed the entire complexion of the AFC playoff race.
Pittsburgh has gone from No. 1 to the No. 3 seed, and it is no longer a total lock to win the AFC North. A finishing stretch against two wild-card contenders in the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns could be difficult for Mike Tomlin's team to handle.
Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Cleveland are three of the six teams sitting from third to eighth that have the potential of finishing at 11-5, and in that case, an 11-5 squad could miss out on the postseason.
The NFC playoff picture isn't quite as complicated with the Green Bay Packers on top and three teams separated by two games in the hunt for the No. 7 seed.
The NFC's most exciting race is for the NFC East crown, but that competition could end in Week 16 with a Washington Football Team victory over the Carolina Panthers.
AFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Kansas City (13-1)
2. Buffalo (11-3)
3. Pittsburgh (11-3)
4. Tennessee (10-4)
Kansas City will clinch a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AFC with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The reigning Super Bowl champion sits as the favorite to win the AFC at -143 (bet $143 to win $100), and it is the current Super Bowl favorite at +170.
Buffalo already has the AFC East locked up, and if it wins out, it will be the No. 2 seed through its head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh.
Despite their recent struggles, the Steelers need a win or a Cleveland loss in Week 16 to secure the AFC North. They are still -335 to take the divisional crown.
The Tennessee Titans (-134 to win the division) and Colts (+110) are involved in the tightest divisional battle.
The AFC South title could come down to Week 17 since the Titans visit the Green Bay Packers and the Colts take on Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Wild-Card Race
5. Cleveland (10-4)
6. Indianapolis (10-4)
7. Miami (9-5)
8. Baltimore (9-5)
9. Las Vegas (7-7)
ESPN's Adam Schefter passed along the scenarios in which Cleveland and Indianapolis can secure playoff spots in Week 16.
Since they are the two wild-card contenders that can secure safe passage to the postseason right now, the Browns (-1430) and Colts (-1250) have high odds to qualify for the playoffs.
The Miami Dolphins sit in an intriguing position at No. 7, and they carry great value for their spot at +205 to make the playoffs.
Brian Flores' team can eliminate the Las Vegas Raiders with a win at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. If they win that game, the Dolphins would just need to beat the Bills in Week 17 to land a wild-card berth.
Miami may root for Indianapolis to beat Pittsburgh on Sunday so that Buffalo's No. 2 seed is locked up and it would not have anything to play for in Week 17.
John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens have the easiest remaining schedule against the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, but they need a few results to go in their favor to jump into the wild-card mix.
Prediction
1. Kansas City
2. Buffalo
3. Pittsburgh
4. Tennessee
5. Cleveland
6. Indianapolis
7. Miami
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. Green Bay (11-3)
2. New Orleans (10-4)
3. Seattle (10-4)
4. Washington (6-7)
Green Bay, New Orleans and Seattle are all locked into postseason spots.
The Packers need a single victory in the next two weeks to secure the No. 1 overall seed since they have a head-to-head win over the Saints.
New Orleans has a virtual one-game advantage over the Seahawks because of a superior conference record. If the Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers, they will should finish in second place.
If Seattle beats the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, it will clinch the NFC West and allow the Saints to breathe easier. New Orleans and Los Angeles are tied on the conference record tiebreaker at 8-2.
Seattle sits at -225 to win the NFC West, and it is a 1.5-point favorite to beat the Rams, who are at +175 to capture the NFC West.
Washington remains the overwhelming favorite to land the NFC East crown at -305. A victory over the Panthers and a Giants loss to Baltimore would secure the division title for Ron Rivera's team.
Wild-Card Race
5. Los Angeles Rams (9-5)
6. Tampa Bay (9-5)
7. Arizona (8-6)
8. Chicago (7-7)
9. Minnesota (6-8)
Los Angeles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need one victory in the next two weeks to land in the NFC field of seven.
The Arizona Cardinals need wins over the San Francisco 49ers and the Rams to feel comfortable in the No. 7 spot.
Kyler Murray and Co. may not be able to rely on help from the Packers to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 17 since they could have the top seed locked up with a win over Tennessee.
The Bears should head into their regular-season finale one game back of Arizona since they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Arizona sits at -250 to qualify for the playoffs, while Chicago has longer odds of +200. There is a situation in which the Rams could eliminate the Cardinals in Week 17. In that scenario, the Bears would finish 2-0 and the Cardinals would split their remaining divisional games.
Those results would give the Cardinals and Bears 7-5 conference records and push the tiebreakers to strength of victory and strength of schedule since they do not have four common opponents.
Prediction
1. Green Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Seattle
4. Washington
5. Los Angeles Rams
6. Tampa Bay
7. Chicago
