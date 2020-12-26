5 Non-Quarterbacks Who Deserve NFL MVP Consideration in 2020

0 of 5

Quarterbacks have won the NFL MVP award in each of the past seven years. Although Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers are the overwhelming favorites this season, some non-signal-callers deserve to be in consideration as well.

Then-Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was the last non-quarterback to win MVP back in 2012. He ran for 2,097 yards, the second-highest total for a single season behind Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Peterson's remarkable 2012 campaign gives perspective on what a ball-carrier needs to do to enter the MVP conversation. This season, one running back may come close to his numbers.

Although a pass-catcher has never won MVP, we'll make the case for two wide receivers and a tight end who've elevated the performances of their quarterbacks and made major contributions to the passing attack.

Even though we know one of Mahomes, Rodgers and Josh Allen will likely take home the hardware, let's not forget some of the top playmakers at other positions. In addition to high-level production, all five players have been reliable in availability, suiting up for each game through Week 15.