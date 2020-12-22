NFL Announces Changes in Protocol for HC Interviews amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Doug Murray/Associated Press

The NFL has revised its league-wide protocols for head coach interviews because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, clubs can now hold two-hour long virtual interviews with candidates currently employed by other franchises beginning Wednesday. Previously, interviews with candidates serving elsewhere in the league could not take place before the conclusion of the regular season.

Only the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans have head-coaching vacancies as of Tuesday.

Opposing teams are still permitted to deny requests for interviews.

In-person interviews are allowed to begin January 4 for head coach, general manager and coordinator vacancies with candidates who are not currently employed by opposing teams or participating in the postseason.

Virtual interviews for coaches whose teams are still in the postseason can begin on January 4 as well, but only for teams who have earned a first-round bye. Those interview requests cannot be denied.

That looms particularly large for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who figures to become one of the top candidates for a head coaching position. Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier could also receive some interest following his stint as the Minnesota Vikings head coach from 2011-2013.

All three teams currently in need of a head coach are also on the market for new GMs. That list is expected to grow following the conclusion of the regular season in two weeks.