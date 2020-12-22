    Jets Announce $1M Donation Toward Social Justice Organizations

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    A pair of New York Jets helmets are shown on the field before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The New York Jets announced Tuesday they will donate $1 million as part of their social justice efforts.

    The team will give $250,000 to each of the All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League and Year Up. Jets players and staff members will also have the chance to volunteer to help these organizations.

    "We wanted to contribute to these organizations and help push our community forward," Jets president Hymie Elhai said. "It is our hope through these partnerships that we can positively affect the access, equity and rights of those in need."

    Teams around the NFL pledged to take on bigger roles in social initiatives over the summer following protests against racial injustice. The Jets identified several key areas to focus on, including poverty, racial equality and criminal justice reform.

    The New York Urban League and Year Up both assist in improving circumstances and finding work for Black men and women in need, while the All Stars Project helps underserved youth. The Innocence Project works to free people in prison who were wrongly accused of crimes.

