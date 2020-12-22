MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Yu Darvish, Luis Castillo, More

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Yu Darvish, Luis Castillo, MoreDecember 22, 2020
Free agency has been very slow during the 2020-21 MLB offseason, with star players being especially deliberate in assessing their markets and waiting things out.
But the trade market has already provided avenues for contenders to pursue upgrades.
The Chicago White Sox acquired a top starter in right-hander Lance Lynn, and the Los Angeles Angels began their bullpen makeover by trading for the former Cincinnati Reds closer.
One reason the trade market could continue to shape the offseason is the controllable pitchers who might be made available. This year's crop of free-agent starting pitchers is rather weak. Given the number of teams looking to bolster the rotation, marquee arms under club control could be more valuable than ever.
Here is the latest on a pair of elite-level National League Central starting pitchers in Yu Darvish and Luis Castillo, as well as additional information on Cincinnati's desire to sell.
Darvish 'Out There' in Trade Talks
The six-year, $126 million contract Darvish signed with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2018 campaign hardly seemed like a winner at first.
Darvish made just eight ineffective starts in 2018 before being shut down due to injury. The Japanese right-hander then got out of the gates slow the following year, posting a 5.01 ERA in his first 18 starts.
Since last year's All-Star break, however, Darvish has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He had a 2.76 ERA in 13 starts after the break in 2019, with a whopping 16.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The 34-year-old elevated even higher in 2020, finishing second in the NL Cy Young Award voting after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA.
Darvish's age and injury history look like less of a concern after he added velocity with the four-seamer and sinker last season, per Baseball Savant. He is the kind of ace any contender would salivate over.
Meanwhile, the Cubs are in a bit of a transitory phase. Chicago missed the playoffs in 2019 before coming up short in the Wild Card Round this October. Three of Chicago's key players—Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo—are scheduled to be free agents next winter, and the Cubs also lack depth in the farm.
It is possible almost everyone is on the table for new president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, including Darvish. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Darvish's name is "out there" in trade talks.
Darvish would net an enormous haul. He is owed $59 million combined in the next three years, per Spotrac, which looks like a bargain value given recent production.
Granted, the Cubs are only going to sell Darvish if the offer is too good to pass up. One executive told Heyman the chances of Darvish moving is "very low."
Still, it makes sense for the North Siders to do their due diligence.
Castillo on the Market
Whereas the Cubs are still hoping to be competitive in 2020, the Reds appear to have no problem punting on 2021.
Cincinnati not only traded Raisel Iglesias but also non-tendered Archie Bradley. Cy Young Award-winner Trevor Bauer is already a free agent, and the Reds are now shopping their top starters. Jon Heyman reported young right-hander Luis Castillo is "being discussed" in trades, in addition to Sonny Gray.
While Gray's name has been floated for the past few weeks, this is one of the first time Castillo has been deemed a possible trade target.
The 28-year-old had a 3.21 ERA in 12 starts this past season. Castillo struck out a career-high 11.4 hitters per nine innings, also posting a personal best in terms of fielding independent pitching (FIP, 2.65). He has a fastball that can get into the upper-90s, per Baseball Savant, and he mixes in a plus changeup and wipeout slider.
Castillo has a live arm, and he is also a controllable asset. The Dominican native is entering his first year of arbitration and is projected to make just under $6 million in 2021, per Baseball Reference.
Heyman reported the Reds' asking price is "appropriately high" for both Castillo and Gray. But moving either starter would give Cincy the opportunity to add premium assets to the pipeline in something of an organizational reset.
Reds Open to Moving Veteran Infielders
The Reds are not just exploring moves for their top starters.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Cincinnati has "considered" trading third baseman Eugenio Suarez and has also "gauged interest" on veteran infielder Mike Moustakas.
Suarez is just one year removed from clubbing 49 homers with a .930 OPS. The Venezuelan hit just .202 this past season, but he still mashed 15 round-trippers and had a respectable .781 OPS.
Moustakas bounced back from a bad August with a big September, hitting six homers and posting a .914 OPS in the final month.
Both players have years of club control remaining. Suarez is owed just over $43 million through 2024, with a $15 million club option in 2025, per Spotrac.
The 32-year-old Moustakas just wrapped up the first season of a four-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Reds ahead of the 2020 season. Moustakas is owed $48 million in the next three years, with a $20 million club option in 2024, per Spotrac.
It remains to be seen what kind of value both players have on the open market. Suarez's age (29) and contract probably make him more appealing. Jon Heyman reported the Washington Nationals have inquired about the slugger, but there is no indication a deal is in the works.
Regardless, the Reds have clearly indicated they are open for business.
All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.