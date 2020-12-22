MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Yu Darvish, Luis Castillo, More

1 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The six-year, $126 million contract Darvish signed with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2018 campaign hardly seemed like a winner at first.

Darvish made just eight ineffective starts in 2018 before being shut down due to injury. The Japanese right-hander then got out of the gates slow the following year, posting a 5.01 ERA in his first 18 starts.

Since last year's All-Star break, however, Darvish has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. He had a 2.76 ERA in 13 starts after the break in 2019, with a whopping 16.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The 34-year-old elevated even higher in 2020, finishing second in the NL Cy Young Award voting after going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA.

Darvish's age and injury history look like less of a concern after he added velocity with the four-seamer and sinker last season, per Baseball Savant. He is the kind of ace any contender would salivate over.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are in a bit of a transitory phase. Chicago missed the playoffs in 2019 before coming up short in the Wild Card Round this October. Three of Chicago's key players—Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo—are scheduled to be free agents next winter, and the Cubs also lack depth in the farm.

It is possible almost everyone is on the table for new president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, including Darvish. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Darvish's name is "out there" in trade talks.

Darvish would net an enormous haul. He is owed $59 million combined in the next three years, per Spotrac, which looks like a bargain value given recent production.

Granted, the Cubs are only going to sell Darvish if the offer is too good to pass up. One executive told Heyman the chances of Darvish moving is "very low."

Still, it makes sense for the North Siders to do their due diligence.