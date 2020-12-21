MLB Rumors: Jurickson Profar, Kike Hernandez Among 'More Popular' Free Agents

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

A pair of utility players are headlining the free-agent market, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Former San Diego Padres star Jurickson Profar and Kike Hernandez, who is coming off of a World Series championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers, are among the "more popular" free agents, Passan wrote Monday.

Teams are reportedly interested in them for their "versatility."

