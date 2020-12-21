    MLB Rumors: Jurickson Profar, Kike Hernandez Among 'More Popular' Free Agents

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 21, 2020

    San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar watches his ball during an at-bat in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    A pair of utility players are headlining the free-agent market, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

    Former San Diego Padres star Jurickson Profar and Kike Hernandez, who is coming off of a World Series championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers, are among the "more popular" free agents, Passan wrote Monday. 

    Teams are reportedly interested in them for their "versatility." 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible

      MLB players are bracing for brutally slow winter. Here's what we're hearing on the 2021 season so far 📲

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible
      MLB logo
      MLB

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible

      Bob Klapisch
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for LeMahieu, Mets Linked

      Report: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for LeMahieu, Mets Linked
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for LeMahieu, Mets Linked

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Yu Darvish 'Out There' in Trade Talks

      Exec guesses Cubs are asking for 'Babe Ruth' in return 😂

      Report: Yu Darvish 'Out There' in Trade Talks
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yu Darvish 'Out There' in Trade Talks

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report