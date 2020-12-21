Trevor Lawrence on NFL Future: 'I'm Ready to Take on Any Challenge'

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Potential No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence isn't worried about where he will land in the NFL draft.

"I'm just going to be happy to have the opportunity, wherever that is," Lawrence said on The Adam Schefter Podcast (31:20). "Obviously there's some teams that it's going to be more of a process to get to the point where they want to be, but I'm ready to take on any challenge. And whatever team wants me, I'm going to be happy about it."

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets—both 1-13 through Week 15—are the two most likely landing spots for Lawrence and he would be tasked with keying a rebuild in either situation. However, the Clemson quarterback won't complain about the situation regardless of which team selects him.

