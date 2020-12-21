DJ LeMahieu Rumors: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for Yankees FA; Mets Linked

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Infielder DJ LeMahieu is one of the top free agents on the market this winter, and it's possible he could swap AL East addresses.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays "have emerged as significant players in the LeMahieu sweepstakes—perhaps the biggest threat to him re-signing with the New York Yankees, with whom a significant gap remains." The New York Mets are also interested in the 32-year-old, per Passan.

