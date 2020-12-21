    DJ LeMahieu Rumors: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for Yankees FA; Mets Linked

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Alerted 31m ago in the B/R App

    New York Yankees DJ LeMahieu bats in a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New YorkBaltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) is at left, and (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Infielder DJ LeMahieu is one of the top free agents on the market this winter, and it's possible he could swap AL East addresses.

    According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays "have emerged as significant players in the LeMahieu sweepstakes—perhaps the biggest threat to him re-signing with the New York Yankees, with whom a significant gap remains." The New York Mets are also interested in the 32-year-old, per Passan.

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible

      MLB players are bracing for brutally slow winter. Here's what we're hearing on the 2021 season so far 📲

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible
      MLB logo
      MLB

      162-Game MLB Season Seems Impossible

      Bob Klapisch
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for LeMahieu, Mets Linked

      Report: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for LeMahieu, Mets Linked
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays 'Significant Players' for LeMahieu, Mets Linked

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets, Blue Jays Are Top Contenders for George Springer

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Yu Darvish 'Out There' in Trade Talks

      Exec guesses Cubs are asking for 'Babe Ruth' in return 😂

      Report: Yu Darvish 'Out There' in Trade Talks
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yu Darvish 'Out There' in Trade Talks

      Brett Taylor
      via Bleacher Nation | Chicago Sports News, Rumors, and Obsession