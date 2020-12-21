Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

0 of 4

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

For many fantasy football leagues, Week 16 is championship week. And if you're closing in on getting to play for the title, it shows that all your hard work to this point has paid off.

But now isn't the time to stop doing research or to abandon the waiver wire. That's likely how you got into your league's championship, and there are still going to be some important decisions to make this week. Plus, there are some players on the waiver wire who could potentially win you your league with a big Week 16 showing.

Even if your league doesn't hold its championship until Week 17, this is still an important week, as that means there will be semifinal matchups taking place.

Here are some early rankings for Week 16, along with several players to target on the waiver wire.