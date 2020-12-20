    MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray Have Been Discussed

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    Having already dealt Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly exploring the trade market for two other pitchers on their roster. 

    Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are being "discussed" in talks, but the asking price is believed to be high.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

