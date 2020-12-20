MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray Have Been Discussed

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Having already dealt Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly exploring the trade market for two other pitchers on their roster.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are being "discussed" in talks, but the asking price is believed to be high.

