MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray Have Been Discussed

MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray Have Been DiscussedDecember 20, 2020
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Having already dealt Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly exploring the trade market for two other pitchers on their roster.
Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are being "discussed" in talks, but the asking price is believed to be high.
