2020 NFL Draft Picks Teams Are Already Regretting

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

It doesn't always instantly work out for high-profile NFL draft picks.

That's a lesson again stressed by the 2020 season, where big names just haven't lived up to expectations based on draft slotting, team fit and other factors.

Granted, it's easy to lose sight of this in the background of some heavy-hitters. First-round quarterbacks, for example—Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa—have looked impressive right out of the gates, which is a little unusual.

In the background, other teams have come away disappointed from the early returns offered by first- and second-round picks. That's in general versus expectations, but sometimes compared to other draft picks at the same position, too. This doesn't mean things can't change for the better down the road, but the big debut hasn't gone as planned.

The following draft picks have front offices already disappointed.

Stats up to date going into Sunday's games.