2020 NFL Draft Picks Teams Are Already Regretting

It doesn't always instantly work out for high-profile NFL draft picks.
That's a lesson again stressed by the 2020 season, where big names just haven't lived up to expectations based on draft slotting, team fit and other factors.
Granted, it's easy to lose sight of this in the background of some heavy-hitters. First-round quarterbacks, for example—Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa—have looked impressive right out of the gates, which is a little unusual.
In the background, other teams have come away disappointed from the early returns offered by first- and second-round picks. That's in general versus expectations, but sometimes compared to other draft picks at the same position, too. This doesn't mean things can't change for the better down the road, but the big debut hasn't gone as planned.
The following draft picks have front offices already disappointed.
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks
It isn't too surprising a Seattle Seahawks first-rounder is off to a slow start (Rashaad Penny and L.J. Collier suffered similar fates in recent years).
But Jordyn Brooks, the 27th pick in the 2020 draft, entered the league billed as an athletic player who can make a difference right away.
Unfortunately for the Texas Tech product, an MCL sprain limited him early in the season, and he's played on 50 percent or more of his defense's snaps just three times over 11 appearances.
To say the pro transition hasn't gone smoothly would be an understatement. Brooks has a 44.4 Pro Football Focus grade, letting up 12 completions on 18 targets and missing 7.3 percent of his tackles.
There's plenty of time for Brooks to turn it around, but the early returns haven't been strong.
K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
It's almost easy to forget about Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson.
Chaisson, after all, sits behind Jaguars ninth overall pick CJ Henderson in terms of hype—and the cornerback has had a strong rookie season.
Chaisson, not so much. The 20th pick by the Jaguars was supposed to boost the defense's pass rush, but he's tallied just one sack over 13 games while playing more than 50 percent of the unit's snaps six times. Besides poor rushing numbers, including just six pressures, Chaisson has struggled in other areas, hence the 49.4 PFF grade.
While he's just one part of a much bigger roster rebuild for a struggling team, the Jaguars probably hoped for more right out of the gates to make the full defensive evaluation easier going into the offseason.
KJ Hamler, WR, Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler had the look of a luxury pick that was set to put the Denver Broncos offense over the top, especially in tandem with 15th pick Jerry Jeudy.
Instead, Hamler, the 46th pick, has caught just 30 of his 56 targets on the season, tallying 381 yards and three scores. Two of those touchdowns came during a Week 14 outburst on just two catches.
Hamler's production doesn't hold up when tossed under the microscope. At PFF, he has a 58.5 grade. He's dropped 10.7 percent of his targets, and three passes intended for him have been intercepted.
To be fair, it hasn't been an easy ride for the Denver offense given the quarterback carousel this year and Hamler battled a hamstring injury. But second-round wideout Tee Higgins has consistently performed, including after Joe Burrow's season-ending injury. And Chase Claypool was taken three spots after Hamler yet has 10 touchdowns.
Hamler's slow start isn't guaranteed to be a sign of things to come, but it has been problematic given the expectations.
Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins
Noah Igbinoghene wasn't the biggest name when the Miami Dolphins made him the 30th pick in the draft, but the organization got a pass because it seemed like a luxury move as the third of three picks in the opening round.
After all, the Dolphins had Xavien Howard and Byron Jones to lean on while Igbinoghene learned, right?
Things haven't gone as planned for the Auburn product, though. He's appeared in 13 games, registering 42 percent or more of the snaps five times, and other teams have taken advantage by targeting the rookie.
Igbinoghene has allowed the worst passer rating of any defender in the league at 141.5, letting up three touchdowns and missing 25 percent of his tackles (on a small sample size). At PFF, he's earned a grade of 34.5.
While Igbinoghene still boasts big upside, he wasn't ready as a rookie.
Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions
Taking a defensive back with a top-three pick speaks to having a major defensive back need and hoping for an immediate impact.
But that's not how things have worked out for the Detroit Lions and third overall pick Jeff Okudah.
Okudah got in nine games as a rookie before he suffered a season-ending groin injury that will cost him the final four. Over that span, he played on 90-plus percent of the defense's snaps five times, allowing a 77.4 completion percentage over 53 targets with two touchdowns.
The Ohio State product recorded just one interception and two passes defensed while missing 9.6 percent of his tackles. The struggles earned him a 41.8 PFF grade.
While it could be argued the sample size is small, ninth pick CJ Henderson has appeared in just eight games and played better. The expectations for a top-three pick are massive, and Okudah has not met them yet, whereas Joe Burrow and Chase Young have. And had the Lions selected a quarterback, they'd likely be happy with Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.
