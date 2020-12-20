Julio Jones Reportedly Had PRP Injection for Hamstring Injury; Wants to Return

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Despite the Atlanta Falcons currently sitting at 4-9, receiver Julio Jones doesn't want to be shut down for the season.

Jones has been dealing with hamstring injuries all year and was ruled out of the team's Week 15 game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after not practicing all week.

He is still working to return and received a platelet-rich plasma injection after Week 13, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, a procedure that could accelerate the healing process.

"We'll see what he can do in the last two games," interim coach Raheem Morris said of Jones.

Per Rapoport, the PRP injection often takes a few weeks to work.

The Falcons have little to play for in the final three games, while Jones also has little to prove on an individual level. He recently signed an extension that keeps him under contract through 2023, while his $38.6 million dead cap after this season indicates he isn't going anywhere, per Spotrac.

Jones still seemingly wants to finish the year strongly after a rare down season.

The 31-year-old has already missed four games in 2020, his most since 2013. It also likely ends a streak of incredible production with at least 80 catches and 1,390 yards in six straight seasons.

He currently has 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, with his 85.7 yards per game his lowest since 2012, his second year in the NFL. However, it's still eighth-best in the league, slightly behind teammate Calvin Ridley for seventh (85.8 yards per game).

Atlanta ends its season with road games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buccaneers again.