    Report: NFL Teams 'Doing Their Homework' on Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh's sixth season in charge of college football's winningest program, which he starred for as a quarterback three-plus decades ago, is expected to follow the pattern. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    NFL teams are reportedly looking into pursuing University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

    According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "multiple teams" are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh by contacting those who know him or have worked with him:

    Harbaugh, who just finished his sixth season as the head coach at his alma mater, has just one year remaining on his contract, but it is unclear if he will even be back in 2021.

    The Wolverines went a disappointing 2-4 this season, and they haven't reached the heights most hoped for when he took the job in December 2014. Michigan is just 49-22 under Harbaugh with zero Big Ten titles and zero wins over rival Ohio State.

    Michigan has won 10 games in a season three times under Harbaugh, though, and prior to this season, it had not finished worse than 8-5 during his tenure.

    If an NFL team does hire Harbaugh, perhaps the biggest reason for the move will be the success he enjoyed as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

    Harbaugh posted a 44-19-1 record and led the Niners to the playoffs three times. They reached the NFC Championship Game in each of his first three seasons and made the Super Bowl in 2012, losing to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens.

    The 49ers parted ways with Harbaugh after going 8-8 in 2014.

    Harbaugh has carved out quite a coaching career, reaching that Super Bowl and going 78-43 as a head coach at Stanford and Michigan.

    There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding his future with the Wolverines, but an NFL job offer could make it easier for both parties to go their separate ways.

