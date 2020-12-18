    MLB Rumors: Yadier Molina's 'Fallback Options' Include Nationals, Padres

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 19, 2020

    St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting a single for his 2,000th career hit during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Yadier Molina is reportedly keeping his options open, as the nine-time All-Star continues to seek a contract for the 2021 season.

    Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Molina has the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres among his list of potential "fallback options."

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

