MLB Rumors: Yadier Molina's 'Fallback Options' Include Nationals, Padres

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Yadier Molina is reportedly keeping his options open, as the nine-time All-Star continues to seek a contract for the 2021 season.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Molina has the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres among his list of potential "fallback options."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.