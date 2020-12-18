NBC's Al Michaels Won't Be in Browns vs. Giants SNF Booth Due to COVID Protocols

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Al Michaels, the longtime voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football, will be absent from the Week 15 broadcast featuring the Cleveland Browns at the New York Giants.

According to a statement obtained by Sports Business Journal's John Ourand, Michaels has not been cleared to broadcast "in accordance with NBCUniversal COVID-19 protocols."

Mike Tirico will join the SNF booth and handle play-by-play alongside analyst Cris Collinsworth while Liam McHugh will step in to host Football Night in America. Tirico was supposed to call Saturday's game between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers, but those duties will now be handled by Joe Davis.

Per Ourand, Michaels said he is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and looks forward to returning to the broadcast booth as soon as possible.