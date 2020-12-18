NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Full AFC, NFC Outlook and Predictions

NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Full AFC, NFC Outlook and PredictionsDecember 18, 2020
The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was mostly inconsequential to the AFC playoff picture.
However, it was of massive consequence to a Raiders team still fighting for its playoff life.
Las Vegas was handed an early deficit when quarterback Derek Carr suffered a hamstring injury early in the first quarter. The team's hopes rested in the hands of backup signal-caller Marcus Mariota.
The former Tennessee Titan performed beautifully through two-plus quarters, completing 14 of his first 19 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while also rushing six times for 55 yards and another score after taking over for Carr. But Mariota also made one of the biggest mistakes of the game.
The former No. 2 overall pick led the Raiders down the field with a little more than two minutes to play. Las Vegas was set to get at least three points. However, Mariota threw a pass behind Zay Jones and into the hands of Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who returned it 52 yards the other way.
Los Angeles kicker Michael Badgley missed a 51-yard field goal after the Chargers lost yards on 3rd-and-2, sending the game to overtime.
The Raiders won the toss, and Mariota led a drive to Los Angeles' 4-yard line. However, they were unable to get into the end zone and had to settle for a field goal. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert responded with a game-winning drive, highlighted by a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton, that left the Raiders needing a minor miracle to make the postseason.
After entering Week 11 at 6-3, Las Vegas will end Week 15 at 7-7 and primed to miss the playoffs for the fourth successive season. Let's take a peek at the outlook in both the AFC and NFC ahead of the rest of the gameweek's action.
AFC Outlook
AFC Standings
1. Kansas City Chiefs 12-1 (Z)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers 11-2 (X)
3. Buffalo Bills 10-3
4. Tennessee Titans 9-4
5. Cleveland Browns 9-4
6. Indianapolis Colts 9-4
7. Miami Dolphins 8-5
8. Baltimore Ravens 8-5
9. Las Vegas Raiders 7-7
*X=clinched playoff berth, Z=clinched division
The Raiders' devastating loss Thursday has all but eliminated them from the playoff chase, as they likely need to win out and hope for some help from other teams.
The Baltimore Ravens' thrilling win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday did wonders for their playoff hopes while putting a major dent in the Browns' hopes of winning the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers will now win the division in Week 15 with either a win over the Cincinnati Bengals or a Browns loss to the New York Giants.
The Buffalo Bills are in a similar situation to the Steelers. The Bills own the tiebreaker over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East, so all it takes is a win or Miami loss in Week 15 for them to clinch the division title.
The Titans and Indianapolis Colts are still doing battle in the AFC South, which could come down to the wire.
Tennessee still owns the tiebreaker over Indy, so it will hold one of the top four seeds in the event the two teams finish with the same record. The Titans face the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in their next two games before concluding the season with a divisional matchup against the Houston Texans.
The Colts face the Texans on Sunday before finishing the year against the Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Baltimore probably has the best chance of jumping the Dolphins in the playoff picture. The Ravens have winnable games against the Jags, Giants and Bengals, while Miami has to face the New England Patriots, Raiders and Bills. However, the Dolphins own the tiebreaker over the Ravens.
Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs are in a good position to retain the No. 1 seed considering they have tiebreakers over the Steelers (common opponent) and Bills (head-to-head).
NFC Outlook
NFC Standings
1. Green Bay Packers 10-3 (Z)
2. New Orleans Saints 10-3 (X)
3. Los Angeles Rams 9-4
4. Washington Football Team 6-7
5. Seattle Seahawks 8-5
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-5
7. Arizona Cardinals 7-6
8. Minnesota Vikings 6-7
9. Chicago Bears 6-7
*X=clinched playoff spot, Z=clinched division
The Packers took over the No. 1 seed in the NFC after the New Orleans Saints were stunned by the Philadelphia Eagles last time out. Green Bay has an opportunity to put more pressure on Saturday against the Carolina Panthers, while New Orleans has a date with the AFC-leading Chiefs.
The good news for the Saints, however, is they will clinch the NFC South with a win or a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss. Tampa Bay will not go down easy, though, especially considering it plays the Lions and Atlanta Falcons twice in its final three games.
Meanwhile, the NFC West is very much still up for grabs, with three teams still in contention for the division title. The Los Angeles Rams control their destiny, and their opponent Sunday is as easy as it gets: The 0-13 New York Jets. However, they finish the year playing the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
Arizona is trying to hold off the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears for the final playoff spot, and the Cardinals have sub-.500 opponents in the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in their next two games.
Despite being 4-8-1, the Eagles are very much alive in the NFC East. The division rival New York Giants, who are one game behind the 6-7 Washington Football Team, have more challenging opponents over the next two weeks in the Browns and Ravens. There is a possibility the division could be decided by the showdown between Washington and Philadelphia in Week 17.
Playoff Predictions
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Buffalo Bills
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Tennessee Titans
6. Baltimore Ravens
7. Cleveland Browns
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers
2. New Orleans Saints
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Washington Football Team
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6. Seattle Seahawks
7. Arizona Cardinals