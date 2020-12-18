NFL Playoff Picture Week 15: Full AFC, NFC Outlook and Predictions

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers was mostly inconsequential to the AFC playoff picture.

However, it was of massive consequence to a Raiders team still fighting for its playoff life.

Las Vegas was handed an early deficit when quarterback Derek Carr suffered a hamstring injury early in the first quarter. The team's hopes rested in the hands of backup signal-caller Marcus Mariota.

The former Tennessee Titan performed beautifully through two-plus quarters, completing 14 of his first 19 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while also rushing six times for 55 yards and another score after taking over for Carr. But Mariota also made one of the biggest mistakes of the game.

The former No. 2 overall pick led the Raiders down the field with a little more than two minutes to play. Las Vegas was set to get at least three points. However, Mariota threw a pass behind Zay Jones and into the hands of Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who returned it 52 yards the other way.

Los Angeles kicker Michael Badgley missed a 51-yard field goal after the Chargers lost yards on 3rd-and-2, sending the game to overtime.

The Raiders won the toss, and Mariota led a drive to Los Angeles' 4-yard line. However, they were unable to get into the end zone and had to settle for a field goal. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert responded with a game-winning drive, highlighted by a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton, that left the Raiders needing a minor miracle to make the postseason.

After entering Week 11 at 6-3, Las Vegas will end Week 15 at 7-7 and primed to miss the playoffs for the fourth successive season. Let's take a peek at the outlook in both the AFC and NFC ahead of the rest of the gameweek's action.