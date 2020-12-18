Every MLB Team's Worst Contract Heading into 2021 Season

30 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals have a number of suspect deals.

Will Harris is owed $16 million in the next two years after posting a 1.70 WHIP and a 5.22 expected ERA, per Baseball Savant. Daniel Hudson (6.10 ERA and five blown saves) does not look worth anything close to $6 million after the year he just had.

Meanwhile, Stephen Strasburg's new deal got off to a bad start after the World Series MVP missed nearly the entirety of the 2020 season.

But let's take a closer look at Patrick Corbin.

The left-hander was instrumental in Washington's World Series run in 2019, going 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA in the regular season before starting and pitching out of the bullpen during the postseason. But 2020 was ugly on multiple levels.

Corbin had a 4.66 ERA and gave up an MLB-high 85 hits in 65.2 innings. More notably, he lost over a full tick in velocity on both his four-seamer and his sinker, with an even larger drop on the slider and changeup. As a result, his strikeouts per nine innings fell from 10.6 in 2019 to 8.2 in 2020.

This would hardly be an ideal time for Corbin to start declining since the Nats owe him $107.66 million in the next four years.

The 31-year-old is still being counted on as a staple in the rotation. But a drop in velocity and effectiveness is cause for concern for the Nats, especially since Corbin's deal is back-loaded and the team must pay him $35.4 million in 2024.

It will also be vital to see how Strasburg responds after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery. But for now, Corbin has the more worrisome deal.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted. All contract information obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.