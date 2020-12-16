    Lamar Miller Reportedly to Sign WFT Contract After Bears Practice Squad Stint

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 16, 2020

    Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) fakes a hand off to running back Lamar Miller during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    The Washington Football Team is signing tailback Lamar Miller off the Chicago Bears' practice squad, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

    Miller, who appeared in one game for the Bears (two catches, six yards), started 14 games for the Houston Texans in 2018. The 29-year-old is looking to regain his footing in the league after suffering a torn ACL during the 2019 preseason. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

