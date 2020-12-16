Lamar Miller Reportedly to Sign WFT Contract After Bears Practice Squad Stint

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team is signing tailback Lamar Miller off the Chicago Bears' practice squad, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Miller, who appeared in one game for the Bears (two catches, six yards), started 14 games for the Houston Texans in 2018. The 29-year-old is looking to regain his footing in the league after suffering a torn ACL during the 2019 preseason.

