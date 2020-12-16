Report: NFL to Add 5th Interconference Matchup Under 17-Game Schedule Formula

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly has determined the formula for adding a 17th game to each team's schedule should the league vote to expand the season, per NFL Network's Albert Breer.

Pending a final vote by team governors, clubs would face a fifth interconference opponent that finished in the same spot the previous year. According to ProFootballTalk, that means the first-place finisher in the AFC would take on the first-place finisher in the NFC and so on.

Breer noted a final vote on the 17-game schedule is expected within the next few weeks.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters a "lengthy" conversation was held on Wednesday before approving the formula.

"We did not take any votes with respect to committing to do it," Goodell said. "... It obviously comes into play with respect to future media arrangements."

Broadcast rights for NFL games come up for renewal in 2022 and any games added to the season would likely drive up the price for league rights packages that were already expected to surge.

Under the new formula, AFC teams and NFC teams would play each other five times per year with each division keeping its standard inter-conference rotation. The fifth game is expected to pit first-place teams against first-place teams, second-place against second-place, third-place against third-place and fourth-place against fourth-place, based on the previous year's standings.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio noted this is likely to rotate each year as well.

Each conference would also alternate which side gets an extra home game on a yearly basis.