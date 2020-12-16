    Adam Gase on Jets' CEO Christopher Johnson amid Struggles: 'He Deserves Better'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    New York Jets head coach Adam Gase leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
    Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

    The New York Jets are 0-13 this season and looked poised to finish the 2020 season without a single win. 

    Amid that startling mediocrity, head coach Adam Gase said he feels he's let down team CEO Christopher Johnson. 

    "He knows how I [feel]," Gase told reporters. "I've told him multiple times. He deserves better, especially with how he is with our players, our staff, coaches...anybody involved in this organization. I mean, I couldn't ask for to work for a better guy."

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

