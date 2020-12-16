Adam Gase on Jets' CEO Christopher Johnson amid Struggles: 'He Deserves Better'

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

The New York Jets are 0-13 this season and looked poised to finish the 2020 season without a single win.

Amid that startling mediocrity, head coach Adam Gase said he feels he's let down team CEO Christopher Johnson.

"He knows how I [feel]," Gase told reporters. "I've told him multiple times. He deserves better, especially with how he is with our players, our staff, coaches...anybody involved in this organization. I mean, I couldn't ask for to work for a better guy."

