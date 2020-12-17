Fantasy Football Week 15: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

We'll wrap this semifinal edition of start/sit the same way as always. It's time to fire up the speed machine and crank out some more answers to app questions in rapid-fire style.

Have more Week 15 lineup questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend at least a few hours there every Friday and Saturday to assist readers in setting their lineups.

caseypivonka needs a wide receiver: "Robby Anderson, Diontae Johnson, Tim Patrick or Marquez Valdes-Scantling?"

Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos and Marquez Valdes-Scantling of the Green Bay Packers aren't even the No. 1 options on their respective teams, so they are out. Diontae Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers has had his moments this season, but he also spent much of last week's loss on the bench thanks to drops. The matchup with the Packers is far from ideal, but Robby Anderson (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) of the Carolina Panthers is the best bet.

For jonathansu911, it's a RB call: "Cam Akers or JK Dobbins?"

As much as I like JK Dobbins of the Baltimore Ravens this week, he continues to split work with Gus Edwards (and Lamar Jackson) in the ground game. Cam Akers (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600) of the Los Angeles Rams has logged 50 carries over the last two games, and that featured-back workload could portend a huge outing against the New York Jets in Week 15.

dhyl_chill1 is looking for a quarterback: "[Justin] Herbert or [Jalen] Hurts?"

Jalen Hurts played well in his first career start for the Philadelphia Eagles last week with 167 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and a score. But Justin Herbert (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900) of the Los Angeles Chargers has demonstrated top-five fantasy upside in the right matchup and gets a Las Vegas Raiders team that ranks just outside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to the position.

aburgosv needs flex help: "Standard flex. Tim Patrick vs. Bills, Jarvis Landry vs. Giants or Gus Edwards vs. Jaguars?"

Without the benefit of PPR, running backs have a clear edge as flex plays. But Edwards also hasn't had 10 touches in a game since Week 9. That leaves the two receivers, and while Patrick has some upside, Jarvis Landry (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400) of the Cleveland Browns has tallied a 22/257/2 line over the past three weeks, averaging 10 targets per game over that span.

bautery has an embarrassment of riches at the flex spot: "PPR. [DK] Metcalf or Aaron Jones for flex?"

This feels like a humblebrag. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is capable of a ridiculous stat line regardless of matchup, but the Washington Football Team has given up the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to wideouts this year. Packers running back Aaron Jones (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300) is a top-five fantasy back who gets a top-10 matchup for his position with the Panthers. Ride with the running back.

mking2 has a two-parter: "Cam [Akers] or [James] Robinson and [Adam] Thielen or [Michael] Thomas? Full PPR in semi-final game."

James Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars is fantasy football's biggest surprise RB1 this season. But while he plays a stout Ravens defense, Cam Akers (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600) of the Rams gets the tissue-soft Jets. Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings and Michael Thomas (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,200) of the New Orleans Saints are both solid fantasy options this week despite bad matchups, but Thomas has been targeted a ton since returning to action. He gets the nod here.

Back to the running backs for jakemarchese: "Mike Davis or Josh Jacobs for RB2?"

Mike Davis of the Panthers found the end zone twice last week and gets a top-five fantasy matchup for the position against the Packers. But his yardage totals haven't been especially impressive, and Josh Jacobs (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500) of the Raiders offers more upside in a matchup with the Chargers that is only marginally less favorable.

