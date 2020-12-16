    ESPN's Louis Riddick Reportedly Set to Interview for Lions', Texans' GM Openings

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020

    Louis Riddick speaks with the ESPN Monday Night Countdown crew before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick is reportedly going to interview for two vacant general manager positions.

    Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, Riddick will speak to the Houston Texans on Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he is expected to meet with the Detroit Lions on Friday.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

