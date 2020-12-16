ESPN's Louis Riddick Reportedly Set to Interview for Lions', Texans' GM Openings

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Louis Riddick is reportedly going to interview for two vacant general manager positions.

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, Riddick will speak to the Houston Texans on Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he is expected to meet with the Detroit Lions on Friday.

