Fantasy Football Week 15 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Between the Covid-19 list, injuries and scheduling irregularities, fantasy managers who are advancing to their league's postseason have to navigate extremely choppy waters this week.

Even if you're lucky enough to have a fairly untouched starting roster, it's almost a guarantee that your bench isn't in great shape this late in the year. And if you're in a dynasty or keeper league, that gives you that many fewer slots to play with in terms of adding and dropping players at-will to dress a full roster for Week 15.

But never fear. If there's one thing the NFL delivers year after year, it's the surprising and delightful breakouts of several unexpected players. Ahead of this week's slate, we'll take a look at the deep sleepers (those rostered in less than 25 percent of leagues) at skill positions who are likely to be available on your waiver wire.

The following player rankings and projected point totals are for points-per-reception (PPR) scoring leagues.

After the new phenomenon of Tuesday makeup games this season, in Week 15, we also have the season's first slate of Saturday NFL games. Don't forget to set your roster!

Point projections and rostered percentages via Fantasy Pros