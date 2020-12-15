Roger Federer Comments on Returning from Injury for Rescheduled Australian Open

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Roger Federer said Sunday he's not sure whether he'll be ready to return from a knee injury by the time the 2021 Australian Open starts Feb. 8.

"I would have hoped that I would be at 100 percent by October," Federer said, per Swiss outlet SRF (via ESPN's D'Arcy Maine). "But I still am not [100 percent] today. It will be tight for the Australian Open. I wish I was further along, but at the same time I'm satisfied with where I am at the moment."

