    Roger Federer Comments on Returning from Injury for Rescheduled Australian Open

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Switzerland's Roger Federer speaks during a press conference following his semifinal loss to Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
    Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

    Roger Federer said Sunday he's not sure whether he'll be ready to return from a knee injury by the time the 2021 Australian Open starts Feb. 8.

    "I would have hoped that I would be at 100 percent by October," Federer said, per Swiss outlet SRF (via ESPN's D'Arcy Maine). "But I still am not [100 percent] today. It will be tight for the Australian Open. I wish I was further along, but at the same time I'm satisfied with where I am at the moment."

                     

