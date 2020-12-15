Von Miller, Tony Romo, SpongeBob SquarePants Set for Nickelodeon's NFL Coverage

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

If you've ever wanted to see your favorite NFL player virtually slimed, Nickelodeon's NFL Wild Card broadcast may be for you.

The network revealed its plans for its first playoff broadcast Tuesday, which will feature appearances from SpongeBob SquarePants, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and CBS broadcasters Tony Romo and Jim Nantz.

CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told Richard Deitsch of The Athletic the broadcast will be aimed at introducing the NFL to a younger audience.

"The NFL is very intent on reaching a younger audience, and we thought this would be a great way to do it. When we went in to give our pitch to the NFL, this was front and center in that pitch. They loved it right at the outset. I don't know how big a factor it was in us being successful in acquiring the wild-card game, but I think it certainly played a part. We were able to prove to them in a very real and tangible way that we could implement this. It was a fun pitch to make."

There's sure to be plenty of disappointment if "Sweet Victory" is not part of the halftime festivities.

Based on the teaser video sent out by CBS Sports on Tuesday, the broadcast should bring a completely new element for football fans. The video features players with google eyes, SpongeBob smiling through the goalposts, a slime ball trail and animated replay features.

Deitsch reported that the broadcast will still feature a mostly standard NFL presentation—most of the extras will be used as bumpers heading into commercials—but will nonetheless be the most ambitious youth-oriented presentation in league history.