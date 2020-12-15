2020 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for DJ LeMahieu and More

1 of 3

There is no slam dunk superstar like Ichiro Suzuki or Jose Abreu on this year's international market, but there is an accomplished starter capable of slotting nicely into the middle of an MLB rotation.

Tomoyuki Sugano is getting ready to make the jump to MLB after eight season with the Yomiuri Giants in the Japanese League.

He's won two Sawamura Awards in his career, which is the equivalent of the Cy Young Award, and this past season he finished second in the voting after going 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 137.1 innings. Two years ago, he threw 10 complete games and eight shutouts in 28 starts.

Elite numbers in the Japanese League don't always translate to MLB success, but scouts sound optimistic about Sugano and a number of teams are showing interest, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN:

"Among the teams that have shown interest in Sugano: the Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers. As good as Sugano has been in Japan, one scout said that his competitiveness will translate even better in MLB and that his five-pitch mix has a chance to make him at least a No. 3 starter."

In an extremely thin market for quality starting pitching behind NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, it's not surprising to see so many teams interested in rolling the dice on an overseas standout.

He has until Jan. 7 before his posting window closes and he's no longer able to sign with an MLB team, so expect to see a decision made before then.

Prediction: Sugano signs a three-year, $24 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.