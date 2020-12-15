How Every MLB Team Should Handle Its Own Free AgentsDecember 15, 2020
How Every MLB Team Should Handle Its Own Free Agents
The offseason gives every MLB club the chance to improve its roster, oftentimes by way of external moves. A key signing or trade can sometimes swing the tide of a division.
The Los Angeles Dodgers' acquisition of Mookie Betts helped fuel a championship run after years of near misses. Just one year prior, the Washington Nationals signed left-hander Patrick Corbin, who subsequently provided vital innings in relief while also starting games for a team that defied the odds to win the World Series.
But it can also be every bit as important for teams to retain players hitting the open market.
The following is a closer look at how all 30 teams should handle their own free agents this winter. Some teams might look to re-sign certain players that fit a need. Others could be priced out of keeping stars. As such, this examination will consider especially team trajectory and needs, as well as any possible chatter that could better inform the decision-making process.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Notable FAs: SP Mike Leake, RP Hector Rondon, RP Junior Guerra, OF Jon Jay
The Diamondbacks might not bring back any of their free agents.
Rondon and Jay are as good as gone, with the former posting a 7.65 ERA in 23 appearances and the latter posting a .451 OPS in just 15 games. Leake and Guerra, on the other hand, are interesting quandaries.
Leake opted out of the 2020 season. The 33-year-old could give the Diamondbacks starting depth as they wait for prospects to arrive, but they are only likely to bring him back on a one-year deal, and other vets could take his place.
The 35-year-old Guerra was effective, posting a 3.04 ERA, though the peripherals were not as strong. Still, he could be had for cheap, and—unless the Diamondbacks plan to spend big on the bullpen—it might make sense for Arizona to go with a bunch of stopgap options.
Atlanta Braves
Notable FAs: OF Marcell Ozuna, RP Mark Melancon, SP Cole Hamels, RP Shane Greene, C Tyler Flowers, OF Nick Markakis, OF Adam Duvall
The Braves have a number of free agents, but there are really only two of immense importance this offseason.
Ozuna is already garnering plenty of interest, with Jon Heyman of MLB Network reporting "no less than 10 teams" had interest in the slugger. Melancon, meanwhile, is one of the steadier back-end relievers available and could eventually have quite the market for teams seeking relievers on one- or two-year deals.
Atlanta should re-sign both. Ozuna was a major run-producer who fit perfectly in the middle of the Braves' lineup, and Melancon has converted 22 of 24 save opportunities since the team acquired him at last year's deadline.
Greene might also be a candidate to return after posting a 2.60 ERA this past season, but his 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings declined from the 10.2 K/9 he posted with the Detroit Tigers before the Braves acquired him in July 2019. Atlanta could just as easily replace him.
Baltimore Orioles
Notable FAs: 2B Hanser Alberto, 1B Renato Nunez, SP/RP Thomas Eshelman
The Orioles pretty much showed their intentions this winter when they designated Nunez for assignment and non-tendered Alberto.
Baltimore also traded shortstop Jose Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels, so the infield will look almost entirely different next year.
The Nunez DFA made sense considering he is sort of position-less and Ryan Mountcastle is better suited for first base. Baltimore also claimed former Gold Glove Award winner Yolmer Sanchez form the Chicago White Sox, making Alberto more expendable.
Eshelman had also been DFA'd to make room for Chris Shaw, so he is almost certainly not returning. In short, the Orioles are fairly set as they continue to rebuild.
Boston Red Sox
Notable FAs: OF Jackie Bradley Jr., SP Zack Godley, SP Collin McHugh
Godley and McHugh will not be returning, as the Red Sox are likely to pursue other starting pitchers with more dependable track records.
Bradley is the one guy Boston might hope to re-sign.
The defensive wizard was a potential trade candidate at the deadline this past August, but the Red Sox instead chose to keep him through the remainder of the year. Boston general manager Brian O'Halloran said JBJ is "definitely" on the team's radar, per John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston.
Whether the Red Sox can in fact re-sign Bradley is another question. The 2018 ALCS MVP said on CBS Sports' Fantasy Baseball Today podcast he has received interest from "several teams," and Peter Gammons of The Athletic said last month Bradley was a "priority" for the Houston Astros, a team seemingly primed to lose George Springer.
Boston needs to improve the rotation and add some bullpen depth, but Bradley is a strong candidate to return to the fold, so long as the Astros do not drive up his market.
Chicago Cubs
Notable FAs: OF Kyle Schwarber, SP Tyler Chatwood, SP Jon Lester, SP Jose Quintana, RP Jeremy Jeffress
Chicago added to its rather large list of free agents after non-tendering Schwarber.
Cubs president Jed Hoyer would not rule out the possibility of re-signing Schwarber, per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, but a return to the Windy City is unlikely.
Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reported the Washington Nationals are interested in Schwarber, and Levine reported the Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays were also interested. The level of interest in Schwarber should drive his price up, and the Cubs could pursue cheaper outfield options.
It is not out of the realm of possibility the Cubs re-sign Lester, arguably the greatest free-agent signing in team history. Hoyer said the team has spoken with the veteran lefty’s representatives and would "love" to bring him back, per Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago.
Quintana might be in the second tier of starters still available, so the Cubs probably will not bid for him. Hoyer is also likely to let Chatwood walk after an injury-riddled 2020 and a generally frustrating Cubs tenure.
Chicago could use at least one starter and added bullpen depth, in addition to an outfielder. But this is a team in transition, and the Cubs will seek low-cost options on short-term deals.
Chicago White Sox
Notable FAs: DH Edwin Encarnacion, RP Alex Colome, OF Nomar Mazara, SP Gio Gonzalez, RP Evan Marshall, RP Steve Cishek
One of the South Siders' own free agents—catcher James McCann—is headed to New York after signing with the Mets. Chicago also signed Adam Eaton.
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said "the window is open" after acquiring Lance Lynn, per Levine, so Chicago could be looking to keep spending big on a new designated hitter—possibly Michael Brantley or Marcell Ozuna.
Hahn might also be after a new closer, considering Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the White Sox have their "sight set" on Liam Hendriks. But they could very well re-sign Colome and Marshall.
Chicago will have to spend bigger in the event the South Siders want Brantley or Ozuna. That could mean they have to be a bit more prudent in the relief market, which could result in both Colome (0.81 ERA) and Marshall (2.38 ERA) returning.
Marshall is an especially strong candidate to be re-signed after posting career-best marks in WHIP (1.06) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.9) last year.
Cincinnati Reds
Notable FAs: SP Trevor Bauer, SS Freddy Galvis, RP Archie Bradley, OF Brian Goodwin
The Reds might otherwise like to sign Bauer, but the National League Cy Young Award winner should have a massive market, and it would take an overwhelming offer.
Cincinnati is not likely to show much interest in anyone else. It non-tendered Bradley and Goodwin—as well as catcher Curt Casali—and could just as easily look to sign a shortstop as an upgrade to Galvis.
All the non-tenders and the Raisel Iglesias trade were cost-cutting moves. But, especially if the Reds keep Sonny Gray, Cincinnati figures to at least dabble around at short. Indeed, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Reds were "prioritizing" a shortstop in the offseason.
Perhaps Cincy would also like to re-sign Bradley at a lesser price, but he is another guy who should have a plentiful market.
Cleveland
Notable FAs: RP Brad Hand, 2B Cesar Hernandez, RP Oliver Perez, OF Domingo Santana, OF Tyler Naquin
This is another case of a team whose top free agents are on the market by its own doing.
Cleveland declined its options on both Hand and Hernandez, essentially guaranteeing they would not return in 2021.
Santana, Naquin and Delino DeShields might not return, either, considering Cleveland will want to give Josh Naylor a more extended look while hoping for a bounce-back year from Oscar Mercado.
The one player who might return is Perez. The 39-year-old has quietly been tremendous since coming to Cleveland in 2018, and he was more effective in 2020 than he was in 2019 despite another drop in strikeout rate.
Perez has made himself an important part of the Cleveland bullpen. He should be cheap and might want to finish his career in Cleveland.
Colorado Rockies
Notable FAs: IF Daniel Murphy, OF Kevin Pillar, C Tony Wolters
The Rockies are slowly creeping closer to a full-scale rebuild, which would officially be brought about by trades of Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.
Colorado has no incentive to bring back any of its free agents. Murphy has experienced a steep decline since making three All-Star teams between 2014 and 2017. Pillar could have a sneaky market, and the Rockies have Ian Desmond returning to the outfield. Plus, non-tendering former All-Star David Dahl was the first indication of cutting costs.
Wolters was Colorado's primary starter in 2020, but he had a .550 OPS and had a mere .642 OPS in five years with the Rockies. It would seem the team could simply hand catching duties to Elias Diaz.
Detroit Tigers
Notable FAs: SP Jordan Zimmermann, 2B Jonathan Schoop, 1B C.J. Cron
Tigers fans no longer have to lament Zimmermann being on payroll, though his initial contract with Detroit is one of the worst of the last decade.
Unlike some other rebuilding teams, though, the Tigers could at least have some interest in re-signing veterans. Cron might not return after the strong year had by Jeimer Candelario, but Detroit could bring back Schoop.
The Tigers need offense, and Schoop could be a mentor for the young guys. He had a .799 OPS in 2020, and he'd provide some slugging from the second base spot. If Schoop's market is lacking, Detroit might try to re-sign him.
Houston Astros
Notable FAs: OF George Springer, OF Michael Brantley, OF Josh Reddick, RP Roberto Osuna, SP/RP Brad Peacock, RP Chris Devenski
Houston's outfielders are the story here, though the Astros might only re-sign one, if any.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Astros and Brantley have mutual interest in a reunion. Re-signing Brantley might make the most sense, considering the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly bidding for Springer.
Brantley will be cheaper than Springer. He also gives the Astros lineup balance as a left-hander who makes contact at a high rate and drives the ball to all fields.
Bringing back Brantley and signing someone like Jackie Bradley Jr. could be the sort of outfield restructure that gives the Astros a little more flexibility in pursuing bullpen upgrades.
There are a number of quality relievers available, many of whom should be more impactful than injury-prone guys like Devenski and Peacock. The Astros cut Osuna, so he will not be returning to the fold.
Kansas City Royals
Notable FAs: RP Ian Kennedy, 3B Maikel Franco
The Royals non-tendered Franco, and some of the infield shifting required by signing Carlos Santana means he is not likely to return.
On the other hand, Kennedy presents an interesting case.
Kansas City already re-signed 35-year-old Greg Holland, who had a 1.91 ERA in 28.1 innings and has been a staple of the team's bullpen. Perhaps the Royals will show similar loyalty to Kennedy, though his numbers were poor in 2020.
Kennedy had a woeful year, giving up 14 earned runs and seven homers in 14.0 innings. But he had also been coming off a year in which he tallied 30 saves in his first full year as closer. Moreover, his 2020 campaign might make him more affordable in the event the Royals have interest in retaining him.
The Royals have been one of the few teams willing to spend a little bit early on, so perhaps they will look for an upgrade. Alternatively, Kansas City might have already made its biggest moves, and Kennedy could be a depth guy whose strikeout stuff gives him upside as a bounce-back candidate.
Los Angeles Angels
Notable FAs: SP Julio Teheran, SS Andrelton Simmons, RP Hansel Robles, RP Cam Bedrosian, RP Kenyan Middleton
Some will argue the most important part of the Angels' offseason could be a pursuit of Trevor Bauer, which would be a reasonable argument.
Alternatively, general manager Perry Minasian's ability to rebuild the bullpen after non-tendering five arms is pretty critical. Robles, Bedrosian and Middleton were among those not tendered a contract, and the Halos seem intent on external options, hence the move for Raisel Iglesias.
Teheran will not be back after posting a 10.05 ERA in 31.1 innings, and Los Angeles also will not attempt to re-sign Simmons after acquiring Jose Iglesias from the Baltimore Orioles.
In short, the Angels are looking elsewhere.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Notable FAs: 3B Justin Turner, RP Blake Treinen, RP Pedro Baez, RP Jake McGee, OF Joc Pederson, OF/IF Enrique Hernandez, SP/RP Alex Wood
The Dodgers are hard to predict in any offseason. It is that much harder to determine the fate of L.A.'s free agents this year.
If the Dodgers decide not to trade for Nolan Arenado or sign DJ LeMahieu, it makes perfect sense to re-sign Turner. The Long Beach native has an .886 OPS in seven years with the Dodgers, and just last year he hit .307 with an .860 OPS.
The bullpen puzzle is harder to decipher.
The left-handed McGee could return after posting a 2.66 ERA and career-high 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings, though it would be as much because of his handedness than anything else.
Treinen and Baez could also be brought back, though the Dodgers might prefer to make a big push for Liam Hendriks. Then again, L.A. might instead try to sign Brad Hand, which would then make it more likely one or both of Treinen and Baez returns and possibly less likely McGee rejoins the fray.
Regardless, the Dodgers figure to spend the majority of the offseason focusing on the hot corner and the bullpen.
Miami Marlins
Notable FAs: SP Jose Urena, RP Brandon Kintzler, OF Matt Joyce, RP Brad Boxberger
The Marlins will probably do some maneuvering, much as they did last year, to re-sign veterans on cheap deals so as to maintain some competitiveness.
Urena was a once-promising arm in the system, but Miami has starting depth and does not figure to bring him back considering Jon Heyman reported he is generating interest from at least six teams. Joyce is unlikely to return considering Miami picked up Starling Marte's option, and Boxberger's lackluster peripherals might make him a casualty.
Kintzler could return, however. The veteran sinkerballer, like Boxberger, had less-than-stellar peripherals, including a 5.00 fielding independent pitching mark (FIP). But Kintzler has consecutive sub-3.00 ERA seasons, and Craig Mish of SportsGrid reported Miami is interested in re-signing him.
Milwaukee Brewers
Notable FAs: OF Ryan Braun, SP Brett Anderson, 3B Jed Gyorko, RP Alex Claudio, OF Ben Gamel
Milwaukee is in a tough spot this winter.
The Brewers would like to be competitive in 2021, but they operate on a low budget and also lack the farm assets to be a strong club down the road. President of baseball operations David Stearns might hope to plug holes where he sees fit, though none of the Brewers' current free agents are likely to be involved.
Milwaukee non-tendered Gamel and Claudio. Perhaps the Brewers could look to re-sign Claudio at a cheaper rate for left-handed depth, but it is not overly likely. Gamel is unlikely to return considering Lorenzo Cain will be back in the outfield in 2021.
Braun and Gyorko are more interesting. Braun is a franchise icon, but he lacks a defined position. First base might be the best fit, but Milwaukee will have to start Daniel Vogelbach there if the universal designated hitter is eliminated.
Gyorko, meanwhile, had an .838 OPS last season. But the Brewers could opt for Luis Urias at third to give him more time to develop.
Anderson is unlikely to return, given the Brewers might resort to signing a veteran starter or simply plug in Eric Lauer in the hopes he will rebound.
Minnesota Twins
Notable FAs: DH Nelson Cruz, OF Eddie Rosario, SP Jake Odorizzi, IF Marwin Gonzalez, RP Sergio Romo, RP Tyler Clippard, SP Rich Hill
The Twins could just as easily try to bring back at least a few of their own free agents.
Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported Minnesota is still intent on re-signing Cruz, though the veteran slugger could wait for an official determination on the universal DH.
It might not be a huge surprise for the Twins to bring back Rosario, either. Even though he was non-tendered, Rosario gave Minnesota power and a steady contact rate from the left side of the dish. If no single team approaches the estimated $10 million he was slated to make in arbitration, the Twins could sneak in the back door.
The rest are possibly headed out of town. Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News reported Minnesota has interest in Enrique Hernandez to fill Gonzalez's role, and he also noted the Twins have interest in right-handed reliever Joakim Soria.
They could add utility players and do some reconstructing in the bullpen, though they should at least explore re-signing Clippard.
The 35-year-old had a 2.77 ERA for Minnesota last year, his second consecutive season with a sub-3.00 ERA. Clippard has effectively quelled the command issues that plagued him earlier in his career. Plus, he is likely to be cheaper given his age.
New York Mets
Notable FAs: OF Yoenis Cespedes, IF Jed Lowrie, SP Rick Porcello, C Wilson Ramos, RP Justin Wilson, SP Michael Wacha
The Mets are intent on spending money elsewhere.
New York has already signed Trevor May and James McCann, and Andy Martino of SNY.tv reported the Mets have checked in with almost all the major free agents in addition to Liam Hendriks.
The lone guy who might return among New York's crop of free agents is Wilson. The left-hander gives the Mets some depth from that side of the rubber, and he could be a necessary arm, especially if New York decides to shift Seth Lugo into the rotation.
Wilson had a 2.54 ERA in 2019 and actually posted a better FIP in 2020 (3.04) despite a worse ERA (3.66). Still, New York could seek other available relievers.
New York Yankees
Notable FAs: IF DJ LeMahieu, SP Masahiro Tanaka, SP James Paxton, SP J.A. Happ, OF Brett Gardner, RP Tommy Kahnle
Whereas the Mets are keen on adding players from other teams, the Yankees are hoping to retain their most valuable player in the last two years.
New York's desire to re-sign LeMahieu will consume its offseason. Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported the team and the star infielder are more than $25 million apart on a new deal. But general manager Brian Cashman made it clear the Yankees want to re-sign LeMahieu, per YES Network.
The Yankees should bring back LeMahieu, who proved himself invaluable in his two years in the Bronx. The 32-year-old has a .922 OPS as a Yankee, including a 2020 during which he won his second batting title (.364) and led the American League in OPS (1.011). LeMahieu also gives the team positional versatility.
Still, re-signing LeMahieu has some opportunity cost. Andy Martino reported the team is unlikely to re-sign Tanaka given the pursuit of LeMahieu, which also makes re-signing Paxton and Happ seem shaky (those two always were to begin with).
New York might re-sign LeMahieu while continuing to explore the trade market for pitching upgrades.
Oakland Athletics
Notable FAs: RP Liam Hendriks, SS Marcus Semien, RP Joakim Soria, SP Mike Fiers, RP Yusmeiro Petit, OF Robbie Grossman, IF Tommy La Stella
The Athletics can all but rule out Hendriks, whom ESPN's Jeff Passan reported has a massive market. In fact, the A's probably will not even attempt to re-sign the majority of their guys.
Oakland is another club operating on a razor-thin budget. The A's declined to offer either Hendriks or Semien the qualifying offer, knowing full well it would likely mean the departure of both players in free agency. Passan even hinted Semien could sign this week.
If there is one guy out of their batch the A's could re-sign, it might be La Stella.
Oakland acquired the utility infielder from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the August deadline, and he promptly hit .289 with a .792 OPS. La Stella can play multiple positions, and he might be just inexpensive enough for the A’s to keep him while making fringe bullpen plays.
Philadelphia Phillies
Notable FAs: C J.T. Realmuto, SS Didi Gregorius, SP Jake Arrieta, OF Jay Bruce, RP David Robertson, RP Heath Hembree, RP Brandon Workman
The Phillies would love to re-sign Realmuto, but they face payroll issues.
Sure, the aggressiveness in McCann's market might mean J.T.'s value has shrunk somewhat. But he is still going to be paid like the best catcher in baseball, and not even the hiring of Dave Dombrowski is likely to mean Philadelphia will pay what should still be a gigantic price.
Philadelphia will not be in the market to re-sign any of its free agents, especially not the relievers. Robertson made just seven appearances for the Phillies, and both Hembree and Workman struggled after coming over from the Boston Red Sox ahead of the August deadline.
If anything, the Phillies could make one somewhat major splash—Jeff Passan and others have reported they are in on Liam Hendriks—while filling out the rest of the roster with stopgaps so as to avoid further payroll burden.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Notable FAs: SP Chris Archer, RP Keone Kela, SP Trevor Williams
The Pirates would have liked to trade Williams before non-tendering him. In any event, Pittsburgh will not be aggressive in re-signing any of its free agents.
General manager Ben Cherington is not going to spend big with the club entering the first stages of what might be a long rebuild. If anything, the Bucs are more likely to keep thinning the roster of MLB talent via trades while adding to the pipeline.
Plus, guys like Williams and Archer are drawing interest, despite their poor results in 2020. Jon Heyman reported Williams (like Jose Urena) was a popular name at the winter meetings, and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported the Tampa Bay Rays could even try to bring back Archer, who began his big league career there.
San Diego Padres
Notable FAs: SP Garrett Richards, RP Kirby Yates, C Jason Castro, UT Jurickson Profar, 1B/DH Mitch Moreland, RP Trevor Rosenthal
The Padres are on the rise, but general manager A.J. Preller also has important decisions to make with respect to his own free agents.
Castro probably won't return considering the Friars also acquired Austin Nola at this past year's deadline and still have Francisco Mejia. The team already declined Moreland's club option, so he is likely out as well.
San Diego's focus is likely to be on the pitching staff, anyway. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Padres had been in on Lance Lynn before he was traded to the Chicago White Sox. Although the Friars could re-sign Richards, they might be more likely to leverage their strong farm system in a deal for an impact starter.
Making such a move would allow the Padres to spend more on the bullpen. Re-signing Yates or Rosenthal is certainly a possibility, given San Diego's need for a closer. Yates might be slightly cheaper given he missed most of 2020 due to injury.
Profar could also give the Padres positional versatility given he is capable of playing second or in the outfield, and he might be a strong candidate to return after showing improved plate discipline in 2020.
San Francisco Giants
Notable FAs: SP Jeff Samardzija, RP Tony Watson, RP/SP Trevor Cahill, SP Tyler Anderson
The Giants could think bigger this winter considering the number of hefty contracts coming off the books next year. Or, they could navigate the edges of the market to save even more money.
Regardless, not many of the team's free agents figure to return next season.
San Francisco will scour the starting pitching market to replace primarily Anderson and the departed Drew Smyly. It is possible general manager Farhan Zaidi tries to re-sign Cahill, who can pitch out of the bullpen or be used as an "opener." But there is not necessarily a desire to bring anyone back.
Watson, on the other hand, might be a Giant again next year. The 35-year-old lefty had a 3.20 ERA in three years in San Francisco, and he should be a cheap option for left-handed depth.
Seattle Mariners
Notable FAs: IF Dee Gordon, RP Carl Edwards Jr., RP Bryan Shaw
General manager Jerry Dipoto will not find any reason to bring back his own free agents.
Seattle's roster is actually mostly set, though Seattle could be involved in the trade market as it continues to assemble young talent.
Maybe the Mariners will choose to take a flier on Edwards after he gave up just one run and two hits in 4.2 innings of work in a brief showing last year. It could be a low-risk, high-reward play considering Seattle's bullpen is mostly set and Edwards has terrific strikeout stuff when he has command of his breaking ball.
In any case, the Mariners are banking on their young guys to make more strides in 2021.
St. Louis Cardinals
Notable FAs: SP Adam Wainwright, C Yadier Molina, 2B Kolten Wong, RP John Brebbia
Wainwright and Molina are longtime franchise favorites and the most likely players to return, considering payroll concerns.
Mark Saxon of The Athletic reported Molina felt the Redbirds' latest offer was "ridiculous." This is potentially concerning, given the demand for catching. But St. Louis will probably ramp up efforts to re-sign Yadi with McCann off the board and a limited number of quality free-agent backstops. Realmuto is out of the Cardinals' price range.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak might as well attempt to re-sign Wainwright as well, considering Saxon reported he is seeking a one-year deal.
The 39-year-old had a 3.15 ERA in 10 starts in 2020 and can still get outs while giving the Cardinals quality starts. Not to mention, he is the ultimate character guy, having won the Roberto Clemente Award.
St. Louis is unlikely to re-sign Wong after surprisingly declining his option, especially with Jon Morosi reporting the Toronto Blue Jays have interest in the Gold Glover. Brebbia could return if teams are scared off by his missing 2020 due to Tommy John, but the Cardinals also have bullpen depth and might pass.
Tampa Bay Rays
Notable FAs: C Mike Zunino, RP Chaz Roe, RP Oliver Drake, RP Aaron Loup
The Rays are quite accustomed to roster turnover and also have one of the best farm systems in baseball.
As such, there is no reason to believe general manager Erik Neander has a defined interest in re-signing anyone.
Marc Topkin reported Tampa Bay is seeking catching upgrades, so Zunino could be out of the picture. Renfroe was DFA'd after posting a .645 OPS and has since signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Roe was waived.
Loup could be in the mix to return, especially if teams are scared off by his decline (13.5 to 7.9) in strikeouts per nine. But he is still a left-hander who got a ton of usage and had a 0.84 WHIP last year, which could make him a valuable relief asset in free agency.
Texas Rangers
Notable FAs: DH/UT Shin-Soo Choo, SP Corey Kluber, RP Jesse Chavez, OF Danny Santana
The Rangers essentially signaled their intent to rebuild after trading Lynn, rather than attempting to extend him.
Thus, it stands to reason they will go through some turnover this year.
Texas non-tendered Santana and will not bring him back after signing David Dahl in free agency. Jon Morosi reported the Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Kluber. Even if the former AL Cy Young winner had limited interest, Texas might not have re-signed him given he would be an aging starter on a club in transition.
Choo will not return, and Chavez, 37, will likely not be re-signed after posting a 6.88 ERA and giving up six homers in 17.0 innings.
The Rangers will spend more cautiously on younger players with upside, if they even spend much at all.
Toronto Blue Jays
Notable FAs: RP Ken Giles, OF Jonathan Villar, SP Chase Anderson, SP Taijuan Walker, SP Matt Shoemaker, IF Travis Shaw, RP Anthony Bass
Jeff Passan reported the Blue Jays are essentially in on "everyone," which has defined Toronto's offseason to date.
The desire to make at least one splash could mean most of the team's current free agents will depart, though the team could re-sign Walker.
Toronto needs depth in the rotation, especially considering Shoemaker and Anderson are also free agents. If the Blue Jays spend big on George Springer or DJ LeMahieu, they will pivot to the second tier of starters available.
Walker had a 1.37 ERA in six starts with the Blue Jays after Toronto acquired him from the Seattle Mariners. Moreover, general manager Ross Atkins said the team speaks with Excel Sporrts Management group "at least once a week," per Sportsnet. Excel manages Walker, among other notable free agents.
Re-signing Walker and another second tier starter would be sensible if the Blue Jays can sign Springer or possibly trade for Francisco Lindor.
Washington Nationals
Notable FAs: SP Anibal Sanchez, IF Howie Kendrick, C Kurt Suzuki, IF Asdrubal Cabrera, 1B Ryan Zimmerman, RP Sean Doolittle
The Nats declined options on just about everyone this offseason, including Sanchez and Kendrick, in an effort to save cash.
Washington could pursue a new deal with Sanchez if he is willing to take a sharp discount, given back-end rotation needs. But the Nats could also look elsewhere after Sanchez gave up the most earned runs (39) in baseball last year en route to a 6.62 ERA.
Zimmerman and Dootlittle are the most likely players to return.
The veteran Zimmerman was the first-ever draft pick in team history and is still capable with the bat in his hands. Plus, Washington has a hole at first base, which Zimmerman could fill if he opts to play again in 2021.
Doolittle has seen a pretty rapid fall from grace since his All-Star campaign in 2018. However, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reported the Nationals "have not closed the window" on re-signing Doolittle.
Considering the Nats are in a bit of a payroll crunch, it could make sense to bring back cheap vets such as Zimmerman and Doolittle while spending a bit bigger either on a third baseman or corner outfielder.
It might also be possible the Nats try to re-sign Suzuki after missing out on James McCann, though perhaps Washington will spend big on J.T. Realmuto.
All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.