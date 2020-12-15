How Every MLB Team Should Handle Its Own Free Agents

0 of 30

The offseason gives every MLB club the chance to improve its roster, oftentimes by way of external moves. A key signing or trade can sometimes swing the tide of a division.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' acquisition of Mookie Betts helped fuel a championship run after years of near misses. Just one year prior, the Washington Nationals signed left-hander Patrick Corbin, who subsequently provided vital innings in relief while also starting games for a team that defied the odds to win the World Series.

But it can also be every bit as important for teams to retain players hitting the open market.

The following is a closer look at how all 30 teams should handle their own free agents this winter. Some teams might look to re-sign certain players that fit a need. Others could be priced out of keeping stars. As such, this examination will consider especially team trajectory and needs, as well as any possible chatter that could better inform the decision-making process.