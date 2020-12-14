MLB Rumors: Marcus Semien Targeted as Teams Prepare for 2021's 'Shortstopalooza'

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Free-agent shortstop Marcus Semien could be in high demand this offseason as a cheaper alternative at the position compared to next year's class, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The 2021-22 class is a "shortstopalooza," as Passan calls it, with Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager and Trevor Story all potentially hitting the open market. Teams in need at the position would likely have to pay a heavy price to land one of the big names.

Semien, 30, could give an organization a reliable player this season without breaking the bank.

