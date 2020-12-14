NFL Playoffs 2020-21: AFC and NFC Predictions for Postseason

1 of 3

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

AFC Wild Card

No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers over No. 7 Tennessee Titans

No. 3 Buffalo Bills over No. 6 Cleveland Browns

No. 4 Indianapolis Colts over No. 5 Baltimore Ravens

AFC Divisional Round

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs over No. 4 Indianapolis Colts

No. 3 Buffalo Bills over No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Championship

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs over No. 3 Buffalo Bills

The AFC seeding could get quite interesting in the final weeks.

For example, consider Monday night's game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. A win over the Ravens would give the Browns a legitimate chance of getting to at least 12 wins, considering two of their last three opponents are the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Alternatively, a win for the Ravens could ultimately result in Baltimore running the table. After Monday, the Ravens face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. Depending on how things shake out, they could very well jump all the way to the No. 4 seed.

In any event, there is plenty of intrigue when it comes to the top teams. The Chiefs survived a scare at the hands of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Pittsburgh's offense went cold yet again against the Bills, with Buffalo winning its third straight and six out of the last seven.

Ultimately, though, everything still seems to run through Kansas City.

The Chiefs offense entered Sunday's game ranked second in scoring and first in yards gained. Patrick Mahomes threw three picks against a vastly underrated Dolphins defense but still brought the team back.

Although Kansas City's defense has struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks, the Chiefs have plenty of talent on that side of the football.

Buffalo is very much trending in the right direction with Josh Allen continuing to play at a high level and the defense having a penchant for takeaways.

But no team has been quite as consistent as the Chiefs, who are the most comfortable pick.