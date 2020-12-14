MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Bauer and More

1 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

It has become the expectation the Yankees will make re-signing LeMahieu a priority.

The 32-year-old has a .922 OPS in two years with the Bronx Bombers, including a 2020 campaign in which he won the batting title (.364) while also leading the American League in OBP (.421), OPS (1.011) and OPS+ (177). He has been a crucial figure in New York's lineup, and also offers the team positional versatility.

However, it appears the Yankees have quite a bit of negotiating to do if they hope to keep LeMahieu.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported the gap in terms of what the Yankees were offering and what the player was seeking was "wider than $25 million."

Kuty noted reports have suggested New York was offering a four-year deal for around $75 million, while LeMahieu's camp was hoping for five years and $100 million. But a source told Kuty the two sides are even further apart.

This is by no means a death sentence for the Yankees in their hopes of retaining LeMahieu. As previously mentioned, none of the top stars have signed. The players seem more willing to wait out the market as front offices figure out how to make the money work.

Still, the Yankees cannot afford to be too choosy or lax in negotiations. Jon Morosi of MLB Network previously reported the Toronto Blue Jays have interest in LeMahieu, and they could make a big push to sign him in the event they miss out on someone like George Springer.

Talks will likely heat up if LeMahieu is the team's No. 1 priority. It also serves to help New York's ability to fill other needs if they can come to terms with him more quickly.

That said, the two sides will need plenty more dialogue to hash out terms.