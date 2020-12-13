Patrick Mahomes on Tua Tagovailoa: 'It's a Bright Future for the Miami Dolphins'

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes praised fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following the Kansas City Chiefs' 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Mahomes told reporters there's "a bright future for the Miami Dolphins" with Tagovailoa at the helm. He clarified lightheartedly that Miami's future is "hopefully not too bright."

Tagaovailoa eclipsed 300 passing yards for the first time in his young NFL career, going 28-of-48 for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 24 yards and one touchdown.

This was far from a perfect performance, with the first-year passer telling reporters after the game he made some "rookie mistakes."

Still, the Dolphins and Tagovailoa are ahead of schedule considering they were expected to finish near the bottom of the league despite spending big in free agency. There was also significant doubt as to how much the former Alabama star would be able to play as he continued his recovery from a dislocated hip.

Even with Sunday's defeat, the Dolphins are on pace to earn a wild-card berth in the AFC, and this was only their second loss in six games since making Tagovailoa their starting quarterback. There have been some bumps in the road—he failed to reach 100 passing yards on two occasions—but those were to be expected given his lengthy layoff.

It's far too early to say Miami will be a perennial AFC title challenger in the same way the Chiefs are shaping up to be with Mahomes. But the Dolphins are clearly on the way up, and they might finally have a true franchise quarterback for the first time since Dan Marino's retirement in 1999.