Philip Rivers, Jonathan Taylor Lead Dominant Colts Offense in Win over Raiders

David Becker/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts kept pace with the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South race Sunday with a 44-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

A quarterback duel between Indy's Philip Rivers and Las Vegas' Derek Carr largely defined the game, and it was Rivers who won the day by virtue of his 244 yards and two touchdowns.



Rivers benefited from the continuation of veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's recent hot streak, as he found Hilton for two touchdowns. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns as well.

With the win, Indianapolis improved to 9-4, which keeps it tied with Tennessee. Currently, the Colts own a wild-card spot in the AFC since the Titans hold the divisional tiebreaker over the Colts.

Meanwhile, the Raiders fell to 7-6 on the year, putting them one game behind the Miami Dolphins for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Notable Stats

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Philip Rivers, QB, IND: 19/28 for 244 YDS, 2 TD, 0 INT

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND: 20 CAR for 150 YDS, 2 TD; 2 REC for 15 YDS

T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND: 5 REC for 86 YDS, 2 TD

Derek Carr, QB, LV: 31/45 for 316 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT; 3 CAR for 12 YDS, 1 TD

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: 13 CAR for 49 YDS; 3 REC for 25 YDS

Nelson Agholor, WR, LV: 5 REC for 100 YDS, 1 TD

Darren Waller, TE, LV: 7 REC for 75 YDS

Rivers-Hilton Combo, Taylor Give Raiders Fits

Rivers has received his fair share of criticism in recent years, but the 39-year-old looked spry Sunday against the Raiders.

Indy has been viewed as a conservative, run-first team for much of the season; however, Rivers came out firing in the first half.

After the Colts took a 3-0 lead, Rivers helped extend it to 10-0 in the first quarter with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Hilton, who went up and made a one-on-one play over the defensive back despite solid coverage:

Indianapolis fell behind 14-10 after giving up 14 unanswered points, but Rivers and Hilton hooked up again in the second quarter thanks to what appeared to be busted coverage on the part of Las Vegas.

Rivers hit a wide-open Hilton for a 41-yard score, giving Hilton four touchdown grabs in his past three games:

Hilton got off to a slow start this season, but he has been one of the best wideouts in football in recent weeks, and Stephen Holder of The Athletic credited a more aggressive approach from Rivers for his breakout:

With that touchdown pass, Rivers extended his streak of games with multiple touchdown passes to four in a row, which represented his best run of success in quite some time, per ESPN's Ed Werder:

As has often been the case for Rivers during strong performances this season, he benefited from a quality running game in Sunday's outing as well.

After the Colts softened up the Raiders defense with over 200 passing yards in the first half, the stage was set for Taylor to deliver a big blow via the ground game.

In the third quarter, Taylor broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown run, which helped extend the Indy lead to 27-17:

Then, in the fourth quarter, Taylor punctuated another quality drive orchestrated by Rivers with a three-yard touchdown run:

With both Rivers and Taylor firing on all cylinders, it showed how complete of an offense the Colts can have under head coach Frank Reich.

The defense also stiffened in the second half and made adjustments after getting carved up in the first half, which is another factor that could make Indy a scary team to face come playoff time.

Carr Continues to Pile Up Stats in Career Year

Although the Raiders were unable to pick up a much-needed win, Carr was efficient and effective again, which has become a theme this season.

After falling behind 10-0, Carr did not panic, as he led the Raiders on back-to-back touchdown drives in the first half to seize a 14-10 lead.

The first touchdown was a perfectly placed throw down the seam to tight end Foster Moreau, who did the rest of the work and took it 47 yards to the house:

Raiders PR noted that the score gave Carr the second-most touchdown passes of 40 or more yards this season:

On Vegas' first drive of the second quarter, Carr got the Raiders in the end zone again with a 21-yard strike to wideout Nelson Agholor:

At that point, Carr was locked in, and Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal felt Carr was looking like a playoff-worthy signal-caller:

After Rivers and Hilton put Indy back on top 17-14, Carr seemed poised to take the lead back for Vegas late in the first half. It was at that point, however, that he made his only major mistake of the game.

On third down in the red zone, Carr went to the end zone in the direction of his big, talented tight end Darren Waller, but Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II had other ideas.

Moore went up and made a ridiculous one-handed interception that may be in the conversation for catch of the year in the NFL:

While it turned out to be a major factor in the result of the game, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press pointed out how much better Carr has become at protecting the ball in the red zone:

Carr did throw a second interception late in the game with Las Vegas trailing by 17, but it wasn't on him, as the ball went right off the hands of running back Jalen Richard before getting returned for a touchdown.

While Carr isn't likely to take solace in his performance, he played well enough to win, only to be betrayed by another poor showing from his defense.

What's Next?

The Colts will look to make it three wins a row next Sunday when they host the Houston Texans in a divisional clash.

Las Vegas will try to get back on track and keep its playoff hopes alive Thursday night when it hosts the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers.