J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson Call Texans' Blowout Loss to Bears 'Embarrassing'

The Chicago Bears entered Sunday's game with six straight losses as a shell of the team that started the 2020 season with a 5-1 record.

Any loss to that bunch would have been difficult to deal with, and the Houston Texans managed to fall in stunning fashion in a 36-7 blowout loss.

"I think our performance was embarrassing," defensive end J.J. Watt told reporters.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson said, "I agree" when told of Watt's comments.

The biggest storyline coming into the game was the quarterback matchup seeing how Watson and Mitchell Trubisky were both selected in the 2017 NFL draft. In fact, the Bears traded up to choose Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick even though Patrick Mahomes and Watson were still available.

That move has been correctly criticized as a franchise-altering mistake, as Mahomes appears well on his way to an all-time great career. Watson is also one of the league's brightest young stars, while Trubisky was benched earlier this year for Nick Foles and has been anything but consistent throughout his career.

Sunday was a different story.

Chicago's signal-caller threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns while adding 23 yards on the ground. Watson threw for 219 yards and ran for 38 more, but he had just one touchdown pass and was forced into comeback mode for the majority of the afternoon.

The Bears defense tormented Houston's offensive line and sacked the Clemson product six times.

Houston is now an ugly 4-9 on the year as one of the NFL's biggest disappointments. Sunday figured to be an opportunity to build on some recent momentum it generated with two wins in the previous three games, but Chicago had other ideas.

The result was embarrassment for the Texans' biggest stars.