Mike Glennon Benched as Jaguars QB for Gardner Minshew vs. Titans

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars benched Mike Glennon during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, putting Gardner Minshew back under center.

Minshew hadn't played since Week 7 after suffering multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb.

Glennon started the team's Week 14 game with Minshew active, but the coaching staff made a switch with the Jaguars trailing 31-3 in the third quarter.

Things turned around immediately with Minshew under center, throwing a touchdown on his first drive:

Minshew started the team's first seven games of the season after winning the job from Nick Foles. He produced a 94.4 quarterback rating in this stretch with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, although the team struggled around him while going 1-6.

Jacksonville turned to rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton, who lost all three of his starts while throwing six interceptions with just two touchdowns.

Glennon then got his chance and helped the team stay competitive against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, but he couldn't get Jacksonville into the win column.

A slow start from Glennon Sunday (13-of-23 for 85 passing yards with an interception) led to another switch back to the original starter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The coaching staff could now have a tough decision going into the Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.