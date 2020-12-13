Report: NFL Asks 49ers to Help Test for Potential Playoff Bubble Amid COVID-19

Report: NFL Asks 49ers to Help Test for Potential Playoff Bubble Amid COVID-19December 13, 2020
The San Francisco 49ers could be a "test" case for the NFL after being relocated to Arizona for the remainder of the regular season.
Local restrictions prevented the 49ers from playing at their home in Santa Clara, California, leading the team to play its remaining home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the NFL reached out to the team and is monitoring the 49ers for a potential playoff "bubble" situation:
Jay Glazer @JayGlazer
The Inside Story - Week 14! First of all happy Chanukah to all! My updates on the Wentz/Hurts situation for the #Eagles, when will Drew Brees be back for the #Saints, and is there a potential bubble situation for the #NFL. #NFLNews #Updates #Glazer #NFLonFox #Football @NFLonFox https://t.co/UfD0KQLBYx
Glazer noted the league can evaluate mental health issues stemming from being away from families, while also asking players to wear their trackers for longer periods of time.
