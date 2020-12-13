    Report: NFL Asks 49ers to Help Test for Potential Playoff Bubble Amid COVID-19

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers could be a "test" case for the NFL after being relocated to Arizona for the remainder of the regular season.

    Local restrictions prevented the 49ers from playing at their home in Santa Clara, California, leading the team to play its remaining home games at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

    According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the NFL reached out to the team and is monitoring the 49ers for a potential playoff "bubble" situation:

    Glazer noted the league can evaluate mental health issues stemming from being away from families, while also asking players to wear their trackers for longer periods of time.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

