Report: Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Golf Outing Nixed by NFL Amid COVID-19

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly barred Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady from playing golf together last week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady and Arians went to the NFL seeking approval to play two or three rounds of golf but had their plan nixed. Under intensive league protocols, all team employees are prohibited from congregating away from team facilities.



