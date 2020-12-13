    Report: Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Golf Outing Nixed by NFL Amid COVID-19

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    The NFL reportedly barred Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady from playing golf together last week.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady and Arians went to the NFL seeking approval to play two or three rounds of golf but had their plan nixed. Under intensive league protocols, all team employees are prohibited from congregating away from team facilities.


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Buccaneers vs. Vikings: Five Bold Predictions

      Buccaneers vs. Vikings: Five Bold Predictions
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Buccaneers vs. Vikings: Five Bold Predictions

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation

      Bucs' run defense puts all the pressure on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

      Bucs' run defense puts all the pressure on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs' run defense puts all the pressure on Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Bucs vs. Vikings, Week 14: Final score predictions for Sunday's game

      Bucs vs. Vikings, Week 14: Final score predictions for Sunday's game
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs vs. Vikings, Week 14: Final score predictions for Sunday's game

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire

      Bucs vs. Vikings, Week 14: Final injury report for Sunday's game

      Bucs vs. Vikings, Week 14: Final injury report for Sunday's game
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs vs. Vikings, Week 14: Final injury report for Sunday's game

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire