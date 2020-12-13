Week 14 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Football Sunday has arrived. It's Week 14 in the NFL, and another slate of daily fantasy sports (DFS) is upon us. With bye weeks now over, fans will get a 14-game schedule and should have a relatively full player pool.

Not every premier DFS option will be available, however. Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, for example, is not likely to make his return Sunday.

"He's doubtful," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said, per Darin Gantt of the team's official website. "We do not expect him to play."

Of course, leaning on star players isn't the only way to get ahead in DFS. Finding the right matchups, pegging a sleeper or two and knowing which players are healthy can help deliver a winning lineup.

Here we will examine some key matchups and strategies for Week 14. First, though, let's take a look at some of the latest information.