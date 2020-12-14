Early 2021 NFL Coaching Carousel Predictions

0 of 6

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It has been clear for a long time the NFL coaching carousel was going to be active this offseason.

Three teams have already shown head coaches the door this season. There are at least three more obvious upcoming vacancies, which sets the table for some league-altering movement.

Several teams with vacancies either desperately need to groom a potential franchise passer or onboard one to pair with a new head coach. Others continue to want to straddle the contention-rebuild tightrope and might seek out veteran coaches to do so.

The following teams have either opened up the spot already or are strongly expected to do so (Matt Nagy and Vic Fangio are among the coaches who are not safe, but they weren't included because there are fewer vultures circling around them than those included here). Each vacancy receives a suitable coaching candidate based on the trajectory of the franchise and its needs, whether it is rebuilding around a quarterback, boosting a specific unit and/or rebuilding a culture.