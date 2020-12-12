Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

0 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

No pressure, folks, but your start-or-sit decisions in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season just might make or break your championship dreams.

Hopefully, you sniffed out tricky matchups on Thursday night and shied away from Cam Newton, Jared Goff, Damien Harris, Robert Woods—well, pretty much everyone other than Cam Akers and the Rams defense.

But now comes the hard part: navigating the rest of this slate. Luckily, we're here to help with some of the top play-or-bench calls for Week 14.