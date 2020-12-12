Giants' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

2 of 3

Al Drago/Associated Press

Washington at San Francisco (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

The late-afternoon clash at State Farm Stadium essentially serves as an elimination game in the NFC wild-card race.

For the Giants' sake, they have to hope San Francisco downs Washington. That way, they can open up a one-game lead in the NFC East if they beat the reeling Cardinals.

All New York has to do is finish with the same record as Washington since it owns a 2-0 head-to-head record over Ron Rivera's team.

To make sure Washington does not leap it in the standings, New York needs to take care of its own business and hope the Football Team's opponents win.

The 49ers can benefit from a Giants win over Arizona since they are one of four 5-7 teams one game back of Arizona and Minnesota. San Francisco needs Arizona to fall back in the standings so it can treat their Week 16 meeting as another potential elimination game.

New Orleans at Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

The Giants have to place one eye on the Philadelphia Eagles since they are only 1.5 games back because of their Week 3 tie.

If the Eagles show signs of life behind rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, they may be capable of making a late run to first place.

All tiebreakers are thrown out the window with the Eagles since they will not finish with the same record as the Giants unless New York ties one of its final four opponents.

With the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on the docket after Arizona, New York could be in a position to slip up, but if the New Orleans Saints go into Lincoln Financial Field to beat the Eagles on Sunday, it should not have to worry about Doug Pederson's side making a late push.