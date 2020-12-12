Giants' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

Giants' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14December 12, 2020
The New York Giants are the best team in the worst division in the NFL.
Four straight victories have put Joe Judge's side into first place in the NFC East at 5-7, and that is likely its only avenue to a postseason berth.
The Giants could start to put together a contingency plan for themselves if they do not win the division by beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.
Arizona is one game better than the Giants and sits on the edge of the NFC wild-card race behind the Minnesota Vikings. If the Washington Football Team overtakes the Giants at any point in December, the Giants may have to fall back on their result against Arizona to sneak into a potential wild-card berth.
For now, New York's focus has to be on winning the division, and it could maintain that position with a win over the Cardinals or a loss by Washington to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
NFC Playoff Picture
Division Leaders
1. New Orleans (10-2)
2. Green Bay (9-3)
3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
4. New York Giants (5-7)
Wild-Card Race
5. Seattle (8-4)
6. Tampa Bay (7-5)
7. Minnesota (6-6)
8. Arizona (6-6)
9. Chicago (5-7)
10. Detroit (5-7)
11. San Francisco (5-7)
12. Washington (5-7)
NFC East
Washington at San Francisco (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
The late-afternoon clash at State Farm Stadium essentially serves as an elimination game in the NFC wild-card race.
For the Giants' sake, they have to hope San Francisco downs Washington. That way, they can open up a one-game lead in the NFC East if they beat the reeling Cardinals.
All New York has to do is finish with the same record as Washington since it owns a 2-0 head-to-head record over Ron Rivera's team.
To make sure Washington does not leap it in the standings, New York needs to take care of its own business and hope the Football Team's opponents win.
The 49ers can benefit from a Giants win over Arizona since they are one of four 5-7 teams one game back of Arizona and Minnesota. San Francisco needs Arizona to fall back in the standings so it can treat their Week 16 meeting as another potential elimination game.
New Orleans at Philadelphia (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
The Giants have to place one eye on the Philadelphia Eagles since they are only 1.5 games back because of their Week 3 tie.
If the Eagles show signs of life behind rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, they may be capable of making a late run to first place.
All tiebreakers are thrown out the window with the Eagles since they will not finish with the same record as the Giants unless New York ties one of its final four opponents.
With the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on the docket after Arizona, New York could be in a position to slip up, but if the New Orleans Saints go into Lincoln Financial Field to beat the Eagles on Sunday, it should not have to worry about Doug Pederson's side making a late push.
Wild-Card Race
Minnesota at Tampa Bay (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
If the Giants fall into the wild-card race at some point, they need to be on level terms with some of the top competitors for the No. 7 seed.
With that in mind, New York has to root for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to create separation between themselves and Minnesota.
Tampa Bay is one game ahead of the Vikings. A Bucs win combined with a Giants victory would open up a two-game advantage between the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds.
That could be important for the Giants if they concede first place to Washington before the end of the regular season.
The Giants are at a disadvantage if they drop into the wild-card race because of their 4-6 conference record.
If they improve that while Minnesota drops below .500 in NFC play, they would feel a bit comfortable if the worst-case scenario comes into play.
Houston at Chicago (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
The Chicago Bears are listed as the best of the four 5-7 wild-card contenders because of their superior conference record over those of San Francisco and Washington and a better NFC North mark compared to that of the Detroit Lions.
However, the Bears could lose all of those edges if their losing ways continue at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Houston is not playing for a draft pick since its first-round selection goes to the Miami Dolphins. With a new head coach coming in, the Texans players could be hungry to prove their worth before offseason evaluations.
If Chicago loses to Houston, there is a good chance it finishes 1-2, with Minnesota and Green Bay coming up in Weeks 15 and 17. That could be favorable for the Giants if they are forced to fight for their wild-card life.
Green Bay at Detroit (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Green Bay can help make the NFC wild-card picture look clearer by beating Detroit on Sunday.
The Lions are one spot behind the Bears because of their better conference record in comparison to San Francisco's and Washington's. That tiebreaker may not matter if Matthew Stafford and Co. fail to beat a Packers team that is in the hunt for the NFC's No. 1 seed.
The ideal Week 14 situation for the Giants is to beat Arizona, three of the NFC North sides to fall and for San Francisco to defeat Washington. If that happens, Chicago, Detroit and Washington would fall to 5-8, and there would be a three-way tie at 6-7.
If Washington defeats San Francisco, New York needs the list of wild-card contenders to dwindle, and that is where the Packers come in as one of the teams that could help the Giants in Week 14.