Wayne Gretzky Ultra-Rare Gem Mint 10 1979 Rookie Card Auctions for Record $1.29M

Associated Press

A rare Wayne Gretzky rookie card has set the record for the most expensive hockey card to ever be sold at auction.

According to TMZ Sports, Heritage Auctions sold a Gem Mint 10 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card for $1.29 million.

Heritage Auctions noted that there are only two Gem Mint 10 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie cards known to be in existence, primarily because O-Pee-Chee's card-cutting process resulted in many of the cards getting cut poorly.

Aside from the rarity of a Gem Mint 10, the fact that Gretzky is unquestionably the greatest player in hockey history helps the card's value immensely.

The Great One burst on to the scene in the NHL in 1979-80, racking up 51 goals and 86 assists for 137 points in his debut season in the league as a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

Over the course of a 20-year NHL career with the Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, Gretzky set NHL career records across the board with 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points.

No. 99 is also a nine-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP, 10-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL's leading point-scorer, four-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP.

Any and all Gretzky collectibles and memorabilia are highly sought-after to this day, but a Gem Mint 10 O-Pee-Chee rookie card may be the holy grail for collectors, which explains a price tag in excess of $1 million.