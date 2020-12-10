    Colin Kaepernick 'Change the Whirled' Ice Cream Released by Ben & Jerry's

    FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick’s publishing company is putting out a collection of 30 essays over the next four weeks about abolition, police and prisons. The project is titled: “Abolition For the People: The Movement For A Future Without Policing & Prisons.” Kaepernick envisioned and curated this project following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
    Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

    Ben & Jerry's has released its latest ice cream flavor that benefits social justice causes, and they teamed up with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to do so. 

    "Change the Whirled" is a vegan ice cream made with sunflower butter, featuring a caramel base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

    Kaepernick will donate his proceeds from the ice cream sales to his Know Your Rights camp, which holds free camps around the world to "to empower Black and Brown youth and elevate the next generation of racial justice leaders." 

    Ben & Jerry's donated its proceeds from its shoe collaboration with Nike to Kaepernick's camp this spring, according to Jeff Beer of Fast Company. 

    Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since 2016, when he began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequity in the United States. 

    The company has been involved in social justice causes in the past, releasing flavors that celebrated marriage equality, called for climate activism and recognized moments that led to the end of segregation in the United States, including the ruling of Brown v. Board of Education and the start of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Poor People's campaign. 

    The flavor will go on sale early next year.  

