Most Likely Landing Spots for Max Pacioretty

It's been an eventful stretch for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Based on seeding, they were expected to compete for a summertime Stanley Cup but were instead bumped from the tournament by the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

Then free agency arrived and they made the league's biggest-money splash by signing hulking defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year pact worth a cool $61.6 million.

Thing is, having that kind of top-heavy payroll setup tends to drain the coffers for everyone else.

In fact, the Golden Knights have spent many subsequent days offloading money to wedge back under the flat $81.5 million salary cap for the supposedly imminent 2021 season.

They're still about a million in the red, which means more austerity is in order. And rumors have begun swirling that high-scoring forward Max Pacioretty is next on the fiscal chopping block.

The 32-year-old is among the league's most proven goal-getters, with six seasons of 30 or more since he became a full-time NHLer with the Montreal Canadiens in 2009. He's scored 54 times in 137 games across two seasons with Vegas, following a trade that sent him west just before the 2018-19 season.

He signed a four-year, $28 million extension just after that deal was made, leaving the Golden Knights on the hook for $17.5 million over the next three seasons unless they come up with a suitable exit strategy.

For the record, Vegas owner Bill Foley said Pacioretty isn't going anywhere.

Nevertheless, the B/R ice hockey team pulled out its ledger and crunched some numbers to compile a list of the most logical destinations if the American winger is indeed sent packing.

