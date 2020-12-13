Travis Kelce Headlines Madden 21 Week 13 Player Ratings Update

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce headlines the Madden NFL 21 player rating updates this week after joining the exclusive 99 Club:

NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and 99 Club member Patrick Mahomes revealed the information to the star tight end:

Kelce wasn't the only player to get a boost (the entire ratings list can be found on EA's website):

Others who saw their ratings go up include Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (80 to 82), Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (90 to 91) and Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams (97 to 98).

However, some other players dropped a bit. Of note, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fell from the 99 Club, landing at 98 after his team's offense struggled in a 17-12 home loss to the New York Giants. Teammate and wideout Tyler Lockett dropped a point as well from 89 to 88.

However, the story this week is Kelce, who joined Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Mahomes in the 99 Club.

The 31-year-old Kelce has been a monster in 2020, amassing 82 catches for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns in just 12 games. His 16-game pace would give him career highs of 109 catches, 1,485 yards and 11 scores.

He's been on fire lately, catching 42 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games. His eight-catch, 136-yard, one-touchdown effort against the Denver Broncos helped Kansas City win 22-16 late Sunday.

The Chiefs have the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense thanks in part to Kelce, who has helped Kansas City go 11-1 and sit tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC's top seed.

Kelce will look to retain his 99 rating (and help his team win, of course) on Sunday when Kansas City visits the Miami Dolphins.