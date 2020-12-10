    Report: Easterby Insisted Texans Trade DeAndre Hopkins; Wouldn't Use WR's Name

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    While Bill O'Brien was taken to task for trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, the now-former head coach of the Houston Texans may have been a scapegoat for executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. 

    Per Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop, Easterby pushed to deal Hopkins "soon after arriving in Houston."

    The report also noted that Easterby told people in 2019 "we need to move on from that person" without using Hopkins' name. 

    Easterby was hired by the Texans in April 2019 as executive vice president of team development. He was promoted to his current role overseeing all football operations for the franchise in January 2020. 

    Houston didn't trade Hopkins until March, but one person told Bishop and Vrentas that the organization discussed moving the All-Pro receiver "as early as the summer of 2019."

    When Hopkins was sent to the Cardinals in exchange for David Johnson and two draft picks, the overwhelming consensus was the Texans got fleeced. 

    ESPN's Bill Barnwell gave Houston's side of the deal an F in his trade grade, with much of the criticism directed at O'Brien. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Even if O'Brien decided that it was time to move on from Hopkins and didn't want to reward a frustrated player who was clamoring for a new deal, there's no way O'Brien can settle for a mid-second-round pick, let alone simultaneously sending a pick swap to acquire a distressed, underwater contract," Barnwell wrote. 

    There's no denying that O'Brien, who was the Texans head coach and general manager at the time, deserves some of the blame. He wound up paying the price by getting fired on Oct. 5 after an 0-4 start. 

    But it appears as if Easterby may have been a driving force behind the decision to trade one of the NFL's best wide receivers coming off three straight All-Pro selections in the prime of his career. 

    Related

      What makes a great NFL general manager, and how should teams look for one?

      What makes a great NFL general manager, and how should teams look for one?
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      What makes a great NFL general manager, and how should teams look for one?

      Dan Hatman
      via Touchdown Wire

      Texans' Romeo Crennel believes OLB Jonathan Greenard will improve

      Texans' Romeo Crennel believes OLB Jonathan Greenard will improve
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Texans' Romeo Crennel believes OLB Jonathan Greenard will improve

      Mark Lane
      via Texans Wire

      Report: Texans Staffers Concerned Players Were Being Watched Away from Facility

      Report: Texans Staffers Concerned Players Were Being Watched Away from Facility
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Report: Texans Staffers Concerned Players Were Being Watched Away from Facility

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Safety Michael Thomas named Houston Texans' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

      Safety Michael Thomas named Houston Texans' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Safety Michael Thomas named Houston Texans' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

      Mark Lane
      via Texans Wire